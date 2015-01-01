पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धालुओं को सफाई का इंतजार:पापहरणी का पानी गंदा, अर्घ्य देने में होगी परेशानी

बौंसी4 घंटे पहले
पापहरणी तालाब में गंदगी।।
  • प्रखंड प्रशासन ने तालाब की सफाई कराने को लेकर नहीं की पहल

मंदार स्थित पापहरणी तालाब का पानी दूषित होने से व्रतियाें को काफी परेशानियां हो सकती हैं। प्रशासन द्वारा सफाई नहीं कराने से तालाब में कजली जमा हो गया है‌। छठ नजदीक होने के कारण श्रद्धालुओं ने अंचल प्रशासन से पापहरणी तालाब की सफाई करने की मांग की है। तालाब के आसपास भी काफी गंदगी पसरी है‌‌। जानकारी हो पापहरणी तालाब में जिले भर से व्रतियों की काफी भीड़ रहती है। अगर, सफाई जल्द नहीं हो पाई तो व्रतियों को गंदे पानी में भगवान भास्कर की प्रतीक्षा व पूजा करने के लिए विवश हाेना हाेगा।

छठ को लेकर घाटों की सफाई जारी

अमरपुर | छठ पर्व को लेकर नगर पंचायत अंतर्गत घाटों की साफ-सफाई जारी है। बाबा पनियाथ घाट, चंसार पोखर स्थित घाट, डुमरामा गांव स्थित पापहरणी पोखर समेत विभिन्न घाटों पर मजदूर सफाई में जुटे हैं। मालूम हो बाबा पनियानाथ पोखर में तीन वर्षों से जलकुंभी ने कब्जा जमाया था। शहर के हजारों श्रद्धालु पनियाथ घाट पर अर्घ्य देने आते हैं।

मां काली के दर्शन को खुलेगा पट, मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य

कटोरिया | कटोरिया बाजार के सूईया रोड स्थित हाट में मां काली की प्रतिमा को मूर्त रूप देने में कलाकार जुटे हैं। 14 नवंबर को मां काली की प्रतिमा की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा। मां काली समेत अन्य प्रतिमाओं का निर्माण लगभग पूरा है। कलाकर ने बताया कि तीन दिनों में प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप दे दिया जाएगा। बता दें कटोरिया ड्योढ़ी के जमींदार परिवार कटोरिया हाट स्थित मंदिर में 200 वर्षों से काली पूजा का आयोजन कर रहा है। इसमें ठाकुर अभिमन्यु सिंह, ठाकुर कुंदन सिंह समेत अन्य की सक्रिय भूमिका रहती है।्रद्धालुओं के लिए मां काली के दर्शन व पूजन को मंदिर का पट खुला रहेगा। ठाकुर कुंदन सिंह ने बताया कि कोविड को लेकर श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शन व पूजन के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसमें मास्क के प्रयोग और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कराने के साथ दर्शन पूजन के लिए पूजा समिति के सदस्य श्रद्धालुओं का सहयोग करेंगे।

