पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल-खिलाड़ी:चौसा में आयोजित डे-नाइट वालीबॉल के फाइनल मुकाबले में आजमगढ़ जीता

चौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आजमगढ़ बनाम डीएलडब्ल्यू वाराणसी के बीच खेला गया फाइनल मुकाबला

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित नयी मस्जिद के पास आजाद स्पोर्टिंग क्लब के तत्वाधान में आयोजित दो दिवसीय वालीबॉल प्रतियोगिता के दूसरे दिन कि देर रात आयोजित सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में डीएलडब्ल्यू वाराणसी व आजमगढ़ की टीम ने जीत हासिल कर फाइनल मुकाबले में प्रवेश कर लिया।जिसमे आजमगढ़ की टीम ने बनारस को 3-0 से हरा फाइनल खिताब पर कब्जा जमा लिया।

जंहा मौजूद अतिथियों द्वारा दोनों टीमों को विजेता व उपविजेता पुरस्कार दे खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं स्पोर्टिंग क्लब द्वारा भी मौजूद अतिथियों को अंग वस्त्र व फूलमाला से स्वागत किया गया। आयोजित इस फाइनल मुकाबले में दोनों टीमों द्वारा भरपूर दम खम दिखाया गया।

दोनों टीमों की टक्कर कांटे-कुश्ती की देखने को मिली। खिलाड़ियों के बेहतर प्रदर्शन के कारण दर्शक रात में चल रहे इस मैच में जमे रहे।बीच- बीच मे मौजूद अतिथि व दर्शकों द्वारा खिलाड़ियों का उत्साहवर्धन भी किया जा रहा था। अपने चतुराई भरे खेल के प्रदर्शन से दर्शकों का मन मोह लिया था। आजमगढ़ के खिलाड़ी विपक्षी टीम के गैप को भुनाने हमेशा सफल रहे। जहां पूरे फाइनल में बढ़िया प्रदर्शन करने वाले आजमगढ़ के शुभम को मैन ऑफ द मैच तो आजमगढ़ के ही खिलाड़ी अंसिल को पूरे टूर्नामेंट में बेहतर प्रदर्शन पर मैन ऑफ द सीरीज का पुरस्कार दिया गया।

टॉस जीतकर ही बन गयी विजेता
आयोजित फाइनल मुकाबले में आजमगढ़ की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर ही अपना जीत दर्ज कर लिया ।पांच सेट के इस मैच में आजमगढ़ की टीम ने लगातार तीन सेट को जीत 10 हजार 786 रुपये का पुरस्कार व विजेता कप पर कब्जा जमा लिया।फाइनल मुकाबला के पहले सेट में डीएलडब्ल्यू वाराणसी केवल 09 अंक बना पाई तो आजमगढ़ की टीम 25 अंक बना पहला सेट जीत लिया ।वही दूसरे और तीसरे सेट में 18-18 अंक तक ही पहुंच पायी। जबकि आजमगढ़ शुरू से ही अंको में बढ़ोतरी करते हुए तीनों सेट में लगातार जीत हासिल कर फाइनल मैच में जीत दर्ज कर ली।

यूपी-बिहार की आठ टीमों ने लिया हिस्सा
आजाद स्पोर्टिंग क्लब के अध्यक्ष सैयद परवेज ने बताया कि इस पूरी प्रतियोगिता में यूपी -बिहार मिलाकर कुल आठ टीमों ने भाग लिया है। जिसमे पहले दिन दानापुर बनाम आरा व यूपी की टीम करहिया बनाम बिहार की टीम नारायणपुर के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें दानपुर व नारायणपुर की टीम ने जीत हासिल कर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रही।वही दूसरे दिन की आजमगढ़ बनाम बक्सर व डीएलडब्ल्यू वराणसी बनाम चौसा बाजार के बीच खेला गया।जिसमें आजमगढ़ व डीएलडब्ल्यू वाराणसी दोनों ही यूपी की टीमें फाइनल तक पहुंचीं थी।जिसमे फाइनल मुकाबला में आजमगढ़ ने जीत हासिल की।

ये रहे मौजूद अतिथि
फाइनल मुकाबले में मौजूद अतिथि बृजबिहारी सिंह,डॉ मनोज यादव, एस आई रशीद कमाल, बुचिया देवी उर्फ बसंती देवी, अरुण सिंह यादव, अनिल सिंह, द्वारा खिलाड़ियों को नगद राशि समेत विजेता व उपविजेता कप प्रदान कर शुभकामनाएं दी गयी।जंहा आयोजनकर्ता में, सैयद नजर, अकरम राजा, सरफराज अहमद उर्फ तमन्ना आदि लोग शामिल थे।

दर्शकों से भरा रहा खेल का मैदान
मैच में रेफरी की भूमिका अम्बरीश कुमार तिवारी व कुणाल तिवारी ने निभाई। तो वहीं एनाउंसर की भूमिका में रोहित ओझा मौजूद थे।जिनके बीच बीच मे जोश से भरपूर देश भक्ति शायरी दर्शकों के रोंगटे खड़े कर देते थे। नई मस्जिद का खेल मैदान खिलाडिय़ों के उत्साह को बढ़ाने के लिए खेल का मैदान दर्शकों से भरा रहा। प्रतियोगिता को देखने के लिए स्थानीय लोग एवं आसपास के वालीबॉल खेल प्रेमी पहुंच मैच का भरपूर आनंद लिये।बीच बीच मे खिलाड़ियों का उत्साह बढ़ाने के लिए इनाम भी रखे जा रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser