अभियान:चौसा में कोरोना जांच के लिए लगा शिविर 252 लोगों में 202 निगेटिव, 50 का सैम्पल पटना भेजा

चौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • चौसा पीएचसी परिसर व बनारपुर में मेडिकल टीम ने जांच के लिए लगाया था कैम्प

कोविड 19 वैश्विक महामारी से बचाव को लेकर यादव मोड़ स्थित पीएचसी परिसर व बनारपुर में चिकित्सा टीम के द्वारा कोरोना जांच शिविर लगाया गया। जहां जांच में सभी निगेटिव पाया गया। इस संबंध में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ अरुण कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि मंगलवार को कुल 252 लोगो की जांच की गई। जिसमे से 202 लोग निगेटिव पाये गये। बाकी पचास लोगो का जांच के लिए सेम्पल पटना भेजा गया। जिसकी रिपोर्ट दो तीन दिन में मिलेगी।

बता दें कि प्रखण्ड में वैश्विक महामारी को ले कोरोना का जांच युद्ध स्तर पर किया जा रहा है। जहां जांच में रैपिड किट से कुछ लोगो का जांच कर तुरन्त नेगेटिव पॉजीटिव का पता चल जा रहा है। वहीं कुछ लोगो का सेम्पल पटना पीएमसीएच में भेजा जा रहा है जिसका रिपोर्ट आने में कुछ समय लग रहा है। वही मंगलवार को प्रखण्ड में दो जगहों पर कोरोना जांच शिविर का आयोजन किया गया था।

जिसमे चौसा पीएचसी पर जहां प्रतिदिन लोगो का टेस्ट किया जाता है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ चौसा के बहादुर में आज शिविर लगाया गया था। जहां पर 146 लोगो का जांच किया गया।जिसमें 96 लोगो का जांच रैपिड किट से किया गया जिसमें सभी निगेटिव पाये गये।वही 50 लोगो का स्वाब जांच के लिए सेम्पल पटना लैब में भेजा गया।

दूसरी तरफ पीएचसी पर 106 लोगो का रैपिड किट से जांच किया गया जिसमें सभी निगेटिव पाये गये। इस अवसर प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ अरुण कुमार ने लोगों को कोविड 19 को ले सावधानी बरतने की अपील की है। लोगों को सामाजिक दूरी बनाकर रहने मास्क पहनने आदि सावधानी बरतने की बातें कही। इस जांच टीम में लैब टेक्नीशियन अमरेंद्र कुमार,डॉ मो. अतहर अली,सरिता कुमारी एएनएम,पन्ना देवी एएफ एवं अनिल चौबे सहित स्वास्थ्य कर्मी आदि शामिल थे।

