पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:अपराधियों ने चाचा-भतीजे को मारी गोली, भतीजे की मौके पर हुई मौत

चौसा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुधवार को चौसा में घटना के बाद मौके पर जुटी लोगों की भीड़ व जांच-पड़ताल करती पुलिस।
  • लौआलगान पूर्वी पंचायत के खोपड़िया में बेखौफ अपराधियों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम
  • जमीन विवाद को लेकर चल रहा है केस, हर बिंदु पर जांच कर रही है पुलिस

दिनदहाड़े बेखौफ अपराधियों ने लौआलगान पूर्वी पंचायत के खोपड़िया में दरवाजे पर चढ़कर चाचा-भतीजे को गोली मार दी। जिसमें भतीजे की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। गोली लगने के बाद गंभीर रूप से घायल मृतक के चाचा को आनन-फानन में चौसा के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए भागलपुर के मायागंज अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया है। घटना बुधवार की दोपहर करीब दो बजे की बताई जा रही है।

अंजाम देने वाले तीन अपराधी दो बाइक पर सवार थे
घटना के अंजाम देने वाले तीन अपराधी दो बाइक पर सवार थे। गोलीबारी के बाद फायरिंग करते हुए अपराधी वहां से भाग निकले। बाद में पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजकर घटना की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। फिलहाल घटना का कारण पुरानी रंजिश बताया जा रहा है।

बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक के चाचा एवं परिजनों से गांव के कुछ अपराधियों के खिलाफ भूमि विवाद को लेकर कई केस चल रहा है। परिजनों की माने तो घटना के समय कुछ अपराधियों को पहचाना गया है। पुलिस हर बिंदु को लेकर जांच कर रही है।

स्थानीय लोगों से बातचीत कर रहे थे निरंजन सिंह
बताया गया कि लौआलगान पूर्वी पंचायत के वार्ड- 11 के खोपड़िया निवासी निरंजन सिंह (45) बुधवार की दोपहर करीब दो बजे अपने दरवाजे पर स्थानीय लोगों से बातचीत कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान दो बाइक पर सवार तीन हथियारबंद बदमाश वहां अचानक आ धमके और बिना कारण बताए ही निरंजन सिंह पर अंधाधुंध गोली चलाना शुरू कर दिए। इसमें निरंजन के बाएं कंधा व पीठ पर गोली लगी।

जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। गोलीबारी की आवाज सुनकर घर से दौड़ कर निकले निरंजन के भतीजा सुमन कुमार उर्फ टुनटुन 22 वर्षीय ने निरंजन को गोली मारने वाले बदमाशों को अपनी बाहों में दबोच लिया। इसी दौरान मौका पाकर निरंजन घटनास्थल से जान बचाकर जख्मी अवस्था में घर अंदर भाग निकले।

लेकिन बदमाशों ने निरंजन के भतीजा सुमन कुमार उर्फ टुनटुन को लगातार चार गोली मार दी। गोली दाएं भाग कमर से ऊपर, बायां भाग सीने और पीठ में लगी। जिससे टुनटुन की घटनास्थल ही मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद आनन-फानन में गोली लगने से घायल मृतक के चाचा निरंजन को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां से उसे भागलपुर के मायागंज अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया दिया गया।

थानाध्यक्ष रविश रंजन ने कहा कि शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। गोलीकांड की सूचना पर उदाकिशुनगंज इंस्पेक्टर प्रेम कुमार यादव, थानाध्यक्ष रविश रंजन व एसआई आलोक कुमार अमल, प्रदीप कुमार, हबीबुल्ला अंसारी सहित अन्य पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे।

दो साल पूर्व हुई थी सुमन कुमार उर्फ टुनटुन की शादी
लौआलगान पूर्वी पंचायत के खोपड़िया में गोली मारकर हुई के बाद सुमन कुमार उर्फ टुनटुन के परिजनों के रोने की चीत्कार से घर में कोहराम मच गया है। मृतक के पिता सूचित सिंह, मां रूना देवी सहित अन्य परिजन बेहोश हो जा रहे थे। बताया गया कि टुनटुन पांच भाई व तीन बहनों में चौथे स्थान पर था। लगभग दो साल पूर्व ही भागलपुर के कहलगांव में टुनटुन की शादी हुई थी।

टुनटुन को मात्र एक पुत्र अंकुश कुमार एक साल है। घटना के बाद टुनटुन की पत्नी दुलारी देवी व मां रूना देवी रोते-रोते बेहोश हो जाती थी। होश आने पर दुलारी अपने पति और रूना अपने बेटे को ही खोज कर रही थी। परिजनों ने बताया कि कुछ समय पहले ही वह सिंगारपुर महुआ बाजार से अपने रिश्तेदार के श्राद्धकर्म से घर पहुंचे ही थे।

इसी दौरान अपराधी आ धमके। उधर गांव में दिनदहाड़े हुई गोलीबारी की घटना से लोगो में दहशत का माहौल व्याप्त है। दिनदहाड़े हुई गोलीबारी की इस घटना को लेकर लोग पुलिसिंग पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें