त्योहार:दीपावली आज, खूब हुई खरीदारी, रातभर करें लक्ष्मी और गणेश की पूजा

चौसाएक घंटा पहले
चौसा बाजार में दीये की खरीदारी करते लोग।
  • सादे लिबास में तैनात रहेगी पुलिस, मेले की नहीं मिलेगी अनुमति, कोविड की गाइडलाइ का पालन करते हुए मनाएं त्योहार

दीपावली को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय समेत जिले के सभी बाजार में शुक्रवार को खरीदारी होती रही। खासकर मिट्‌टी के दीये, हुक्कापाती, लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमा, मिठाई और पटाखे की दुकान पर काफी भीड़ रही। सिंहेश्वर के संस्कृत हाईस्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य पंडित दुर्गानंद झा ने बताया कि मिथिला पंचांग के अनुसार शनिवार को रातभर लक्ष्मी पूजा के लिए शुभ संयाेग है। दूसरी ओर, खरीदारी को लेकर हर गली-गली में दुकानों पर भीड़ उमड़ी रही। पटाखे की दुकान पर विशेषकर युवाओं एवं बच्चों की अच्छी खासी भीड़ देखी गई। पिछले साल की अपेक्षा इस वर्ष पटाखे के दामों में अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि भी देखी गई। दीपावली को लेकर दुकानों में गणेश एवं लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति भी विभिन्न रंगों में आकर्षक तरीके सजाकर रखी गई थीं। ज्ञात हो कि दीपावली में भगवान गणेश एवं लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। बाजार में दीपावली पूजन के लिए भगवान की मूर्तियां भी दुकानों पर सजीं। मां लक्ष्मी एवं भगवान गणेश की मूर्तियों की सबसे अधिक खरीदारी हुई। इसके साथ ही श्रीराम दरबार के साथ श्रीकृष्ण की मूर्तियों की भी बिक्री हो रही है। स्थायी दुकानों के साथ-साथ चौसा के विभिन्न स्थानों पर कई अस्थायी दुकानें भी लग चुकी हैं। गोल्डन और सिल्वर पाॅलिश वाली गणेश-लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियों के अलावा क्रिस्टल, लकड़ी और अन्य धातु से बनी मूर्तियां की भी लोगों ने खूब खरीदारी की।

सुरक्षा का रहेगा इंतजाम : एसडीपीओ
मधेपुरा | दीपावली को शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में संपन्न कराने को लेकर पुलिस ने सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम किया है। सभी संवेदनशील स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिस पदाधिकारियों व जवानों की तैनाती कर दी गई है। खासकर इस पर्व के मौके पर जुआरियों पर पुलिस की खासी नजर है। जुआरियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए विशेष टीम बनाई गई है। पुलिस को सादे लिबास में भी तैनात रहने को कहा गया है। उक्त आशय की जानकारी सदर एसडीपीओ अजय नारायण यादव ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि जुआ खेलने के साथ-साथ जुआरी शराब का भी सेवन कर सकते हैं। इसमें अापराधिक तत्वाें की संलिप्तता से भी इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। लिहाजा पुलिस पूरी तरह से सतर्क है। सूचना मिलते ही छापेमारी कर आरोपियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि दीपावली को शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में मनाने के लिए सभी थानाध्यक्षों को शांति समिति की बैठक करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। बैठक में आए लोगों के साथ समन्वय बनाकर असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

घर पर रहकर सुरक्षित तरीके से मनाएं दीपावली
दीपावली के मौके पर मेला तथा सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के आयोजन पर रोक लगा दी गई है। यही कारण है कि संबंधित थानों से मेले की अनुज्ञप्ति नहीं दी जा रही है। लोगों से अपील है कि वे घर में रहकर सुरक्षित दीपावली मनाएं।
नीरज कुमार, सदर एसडीएम, मधेपुरा

