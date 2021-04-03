पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:डीएम साहब सड़क बनवा दीजिये उड़ रहे धूल से हो रही है परेशानी, चलना भी मुश्किल

चौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • चौसा-कोचस स्टेट हाइवे की चार साल से नहीं हुई है मरम्मत, लोग परेशान

चौसा-कोचस स्टेट हाइवे पर सफर करना दिन पर दिन मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। प्रखण्ड के अखौरीपुर गोला से राजपुर प्रखण्ड के जलहरा तक सड़क पूरी तरह से उखड़ गई है। जहां इस पर अब केवल गिट्टी ही नजर आ रही है। एक तरफ दो पहिया वाहन चलाना मुश्किल हो रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही से उड़ रहे काफी धूल परेशानियों का सबब बना हुआ है।

काफ़ी समय से यह सड़क अपनी मरम्मती की बाट जो रहा है। लेकिन अभी तक कोई प्रशासनिक पहल नहीं कि गयी। जर्जर सड़क से उड़ते धूल लोगो के सांस लेने में तकलीफ़ पहुंच रही है। वही लोगों की माने तो इस स्टेट हाइवे पर सफर करने के बाद राहगीरों की आंखों में जलन बढ़ जाती है।

सड़क के किनारे स्थित दुकानदारों द्वारा धूल से बचने के लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद दुकानों में रखे खाने पीने की चीजों पर धूल की परत चढ़ जा रही है। जो कि लोगो को बीमार करने के लिए काफी है।ऐसा नही की इसकी जनकारी प्रशासन को नही है प्रशासन की वाहने हमेशा इस सड़क पर नजर आती है। लेकिन सड़क को सुगम बनाने की अभी तक कोई पहल नहीं की गयीं है।
सुदूर क्षेत्रों को राष्ट्रीय राज्य मार्ग से जोड़ती है
कहा जाता है कि अर्थव्यस्था को रफ्तार देने में सड़कों की भूमिका अहम माना जाता है।लेकिन चौसा कोचस स्टेट हाइवे का बीते चार साल से मरम्मती का कार्य नही होने के कारण राज्य सरकार की आम जनता के लिये सुगम सड़क का दावा खोखला साबित हो रहा है। सुदूर क्षेत्रों को नेशनल हाइवे से जोड़ने का कार्य यह सड़क करती है।

यूपी की बलिया व बक्सर के विभिन्न जगहों से झारखंड, बंगाल, दिल्ली, सासाराम, डिहरी, औरंगाबाद, मोहनिया, भभुआ व यूपी के वाराणसी जैसे बड़े शहरों से रोजाना लोगो का आना जाना लगा रहता है। जिससे इस सड़क पर सफर करने वाले लोगो की परेशानियां काफी बढ़ गयी है। लेकिन इतना सब होने के बावजूद भी प्रशासन कुम्भकरणी नींद में है।

इस सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए कई बार प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों, जनप्रतिनिधियों को अवगत करवाया।जनप्रतिनिधियो द्वारा भी कई बार संबंधित अधिकारियों से बात चीत कर सड़क की हालत के बारे में बताया गया।जिस पर अधिकारी द्वारा बहुत जल्द ही काम लगा दिये जाने का आश्वासन दिया गया।

लेकिन उसके बाद भी इस धूल भरी जर्जर सड़क से लोगों को निजात नही मिल पायी। नरबतपुर निवासी आलोक कुमार का कहना है कि दिन भर भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही से धूल उड़ते रहते हैं। पूरी सड़क उखड़ी होने से कही भी धूल से राहत नहीं है। भारी वाहनों के पीछे दो पहिया वाहन चालकों को धूल के गुबार उड़ने से आगे का दिखाई नहीं देता है।

