पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:बालू की बोरियां रख घाट को बनाया सुविधा जनक

चौसा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोराेना वायरस को लेकर छठ घाट पर आने वाले लोगों के बीच जागरूकता फैलाएंगे पूजा समिति के सदस्य

लोकआस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर चौसा प्रखण्ड में छठ की तैयारियां प्रारंभ हो गई हैं। गंगा नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने के कारण गंगा के तट दलदली हो गए हैं, जिस कारण छठ घाट बनाने में परेशानी आ रही है। इस बीच, प्रशासन द्वारा बीते दिन प्रखण्ड के घाटों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने की बात कही गयी थी।लेकिन घाटों पर गुरुवार को प्रशासन की कोई तैयारी नही दिखी। छठ पूजा कि गंगा तट पर कई स्थानों पर दलदल होने के कारण परेशानी बढ़ी है परंतु छठ पूजा समितियों द्वारा महत्वपूर्ण घाटों के लिए अस्थायी पथ बनाए गया हैं।
रास्ते की साफ सफाई युद्धस्तर पर चल रहा है: उल्लेखनीय है कि इस साल छठ पर्व 18 नवम्बर को नहाय-खाय से शुरू हो गया है और 21 नवंबर को पारण के साथ समाप्त हो जाएगा। यह पर्व कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्टि को मनाया जाता है।जिसको लेकर विभिन्न समितियों द्वारा महादेवघाट और चौसा बारे मोड घाट,बाजार घाट,रानी घाट पर पर पहुंचाने वाले रास्ते की साफ सफाई व लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था युद्धस्तर पर किया जा रहा है।ताकि घाट पर पहुंचाने वाली व्रतियों को कोई कठिनाई न हो।

बालू की बोरिया रख घाट को किया दुरुस्त: अमर नवयुवक छात्र संघ छठ पूजा समिति द्वारा गंगा घाट स्थित गाद हटाकर उस पर बालू भरे बोरे डालकर रास्ता बनाया जा रहा है। गंगा के जलस्तर में कमी आने से काफी राहत मिली है। समिति के सदस्य धन जी चौबे एवं राजा चौबे ने बताया कि छठ महापर्व को लेकर व्रतियों को गंगा किनारे घाट पर कोई परेशानी नहीं हो, इसके मद्देनजर काम किया जा रहा है।

लाइट, टेंट के साथ व्रतियों के हर छोटी मोटी सुविधा की ख्याल रखते उसका व्यवस्था की गयीं। साथ ही बताया गया कि लोगो को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक करते हुए। घाट पर मास्क वितरण का कार्य भी किया जायेगा। व्रतियों के आने से पहले घाट को सैनिटाइज भी किया जायेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें