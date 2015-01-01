पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:चौसा के लरई डीहरा के खलिहान में लगी आग, फसल जलकर राख

चौसा3 घंटे पहले
चौसा अंचल के राजपुर थाना अंतर्गत डेहरी पंचायत के लरार्इ डीहरा स्थित खलिहान में अचानक आग लगने से अफरा तफरी मच गयी।सभी ग्रामीणों ने आग बुझाने की कोशिश की। वही सूचना पर बिना देरी किये ही थाना की फायर ब्रिगेड गाड़ी भी पहुंची गयी। घंटों मेहनत के बाद आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।

तब तक खलिहान में रखी 18 बीघे की धान की फसल जल कर राख हो गयी। वही सूचना पर पहुंचे अंचल निरीक्षक द्वारा अगलगी का जायजा लिया गया। सीओ ने पीड़ित को आपदा के तहत मुआवजा देने की बात कही। अगलगी की घटना रविवार की सुबह लगभग दस बजे की बतायी गयी। मिली जनकारी के अनुसार लरई डीहरा में किसानों द्वारा धान की फसल को कटनी के बाद उसे वहां इकट्ठा किया जा रहा था। वही रविवार की सुबह भी सभी किसान अपने अपने खेतों में काम कर रहे थे।

मनकी गांव के खलिहान में रखे 17 बीघा धान के बोझे जलकर हुए राख
ब्रह्मपुर प्रखंड के बगेन थाना क्षेत्र स्थित मनकी गांव के खलिहान में रखे हजारों धान के बोझाें में अचानक आग लग गयी। जिसमे 17 बीघे की फसल जलकर राख हो गयी। घटना रविवार के 12:00 बजे दिन की बताई जा रही है। किसान खेतों में धान की कटनी कर रहे थे तभी लोगों ने बताया कि खलिहान में आग लगी हुई है। यह खबर आग की तरह गांव में फैल गयी और जो जहां था वहीं से आग बुझाने का सामान लेकर खलिहान में पहुंचा।लोगों ने बताया कि खलिहान के आसपास आग लगने की कोई वजह नहीं दिख रही है यह किसी असामाजिक तत्व की करतूत है। हालांकि आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है लेकिन गरीब किसानों के पूरे साल की मेहनत पर पानी फिर गई।

