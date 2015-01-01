पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाेलीबारी:रटना जलकर पर मछली मारने को लेकर दो गुटों में गाेलीबारी

चौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • फुलौत पूर्वी पंचायत का मामला, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

चौसा प्रखंड क्षेत्र के फुलौत पूर्वी पंचायत के चिकनी के रटना जलकर पर रविवार को मछली मारने को लेकर दो गुटों में आधा दर्जन से अधिक राउंड की फायरिंग हुई है। हालांकि इस घटना में किसी के मारे जाने की सूचना नहीं है। फुलौत ओपी क्षेत्र के बड़ी खाल, बर बिग्घी, पिहोरा बासा, करैल बासा, फुलौत पश्चिमी पंचायत के सपनी मुसहरी, घसकपुर, पनदही बासा, करैलिया मुसहरी, जपती टोला, कदवा बासा, लौआलगान पश्चिमी पंचायत के महेल बहियारसहित कई जगहों में कोसी नदी का जल स्तर घटने के साथ ही सरकारी स्तर पर जलकरों का डाक होने के बाद मछुआ संघ के द्वारा मछली मारने का कारोबार व्यापक पैमाने पर जारी है। इस दौरान कई जलकरो पर कुछ अपराधी तत्व के लोगों द्वारा जबरन मछली मारने की कोशिश की जाती है। जिसके कारण संबंधित इलाकों के जलकरों पर दो गुटों में मछली मारने को लेकर अक्सर गोलीबारी की घटना होते आ रही है। रविवार की देर शाम ूसरे गुट के द्वारा जबरन मछली मारने को लेकर दो गुटों में करीब आधा दर्जन राउंड गोलीबारी की घटना हुई। फुलौत ओपी अध्यक्ष अनिल यादव ने बताया कि गोलीबारी की घटना की सूचना नहीं मिली है।

