स्वास्थ्य:मिशन परिवार विकास पखवारे में महिलाएं लक्ष्य को पूरा करने में पुरुषों से आगे रहीं

चौसा5 घंटे पहले
  • 53 महिलाओं ने कराया बंध्याकरण तो पुरुष नसबंदी का खाता भी नहीं खुला

पीएचसी पर चलाये गये मिशन परिवार विकास पखवाड़े के अंतर्गत विभिन्न कार्यक्रम किया गया।जागरूकता कार्यक्रम के साथ साथ महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण व पुरुषों की नसबंदी का कार्यक्रम भी चलाया गया।जिसमें महिलाओं ने एक बार फिर देश के प्रति जिम्मेदारी में अपनी अग्रणी भूमिका साबित कर दी है। तो वही पुरुष विभिन्न प्रकार के बहाने बनाते रहे।जिसके कारण चौसा प्रखण्ड में 14 से 31 जनवरी तक 53 महिलाओं ने बंध्याकरण करा लिया।जबकि पुरुषों का खाता भी नही खुल पाया। महिलाओं के बंध्याकरण से पुरूष की नसबंदी करना बहुत आसान है।

बता दें कि मिशन परिवार विकास के तहत परिवार नियोजन पखवाड़ा कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ पीएचसी में 14 जनवरी को प्रभारी डॉ. के द्वारा किया गया। प्रभारी ने जनजागरण के लिए ई रिक्शा जागरुकता वाहन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर पीएचसी से रवाना किया। पीएचसी प्रभारी ने बताया कि परिवार नियोजन पखवाड़ा 31 जनवरी तक आयोजित की गयी थी। जिसके दौरान 53 महिला का बंध्याकरण के साथ ,आईयूसीडी (अंतर्गर्भाशयी यंत्र )-पांच,पीपीआईयूसीडी-आठ,छाया -नौ सौ तीन,अंतरा- पच्चीस, माला एन- आठ सौ ब्यासी एवं तीन हजार निरोध का वितरण किया गया है।
पुरुष नसबंदी महिला बंध्याकरण से काफी सरल
परिवार नियोजन में पुरुष हमेशा महिलाओं को यह कहकर आगे बढ़ाते हैं कि नसबंदी कराने के बाद उनको कमजोरी हो जायेगी।उनके काम-काज पर प्रभाव पड़ेगा। परिवार के मुखिया होने के कारण घर की आर्थिक स्थिति बिगड़ जायेगी। कमजोरी होने से उनका पारिवारिक जीवन भी प्रभावित हो जायेगा।वहीं महिला रोग विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि पुरुष नसबंदी महिला बंध्याकरण से काफी सरल है।

पुरुष नसबंदी में ऑपरेशन नहीं करना पड़ता है, सिर्फ एक गांठ लगायी जाती है। वहीं महिला बंध्याकरण में महिलाओं के पेट में चीरा पड़ता है, तब जाकर ऑपरेशन होता है। पखवाड़े में स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक सनी कुमार, लेखापाल चंदन कुमार, एएनएम रागिनी कुमारी, एएनएम अनिता कुमारी,बीसीएम निभा कुमारी, प्रियंका कुमारी सीएचसी केयर इंडिया, बाढु सिंह केयर इंडिया, आईसीटी आशा फैसिलिटी अमरावती कुमारी, गुड्डू पाठक आदि स्वस्थय कर्मीयो द्वारा लोगो को प्रेरित करने का कार्य किया गया ।

