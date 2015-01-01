पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनियमितता उजागर:मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सड़क निर्माण में बरती गई अनियमितता, ग्रामीणों में नाराजगी

चौसा5 घंटे पहले
  • बनने के साथ ही सड़क की उखड़ने लगीं गिट्टियां, राहगीरों को परेशानी

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत सोनपा (जलीलपुर)गांव में करीब एक करोड़ की लागत से मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के तहत सड़क के कालीकरण में अनियमितता उजागर हुई है। एक तरफ कालीकरण कीया गया।तो वही दूसरी तरफ चंद दिनों में ही सड़क से कालीकरण उखड़ती जा रही हैं। कुछ दिन पूर्व हुए सड़कों की कालीकरण पर गिट्टी उखड़ने से ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है।

जानकारी के बक्सर रामगढ़ स्टेट हाइवे से सोनपा (जलीलपुर)पंचायत में जाने वाली ढ़ेड किलोमीटर सड़क का निर्माण किया गया है। हालांकि प्रकालन बोर्ड पर बक्सर मोहनिया की जगह बक्सर सासाराम सड़क लिख दर्शाया गया है।जिसकी लागत 50.52475.98लाख है। ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग कार्य प्रमंडल बक्सर द्वारा कार्य कराया जा रहा है।

सड़क निर्माण प्रारंभ की तिथि 17 मार्च 2017 एवं समाप्ति की तिथि 16 दिसंबर 2017 निर्धारित है। सड़क के पांच वर्षीय अनुरक्षण लागत 15.17678.95लाख है। इन कार्यों को पूरा करने हेतु एकरारनामा सवेदक मनोज कुमार राय चरित्रवन बक्सर को किया गया।

समय सीमा को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्य को प्रारंभ किया। लेकिन समय से पहले ही सड़क की कालीकरण के साथ ही दोनों किनारे सफेद पट्टी मार दी गयी है। निर्माण कार्य में गुणवत्ता को नजरअंदाज कर कार्य को अंतिम रूप दे दिया गया।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण में व्यापक पैमाने पर अनियमितता बरती जा रही है। घटिया सामग्री का प्रयोग किया गया है। जिसके कारण सड़कों की ऐसी स्थिति हुई है।

