खेल-खिलाड़ी:नारायणपुर को 6 विकेट से हराकर कटिहार बना विजेता

चौसा38 मिनट पहले
विजेता टीम को सवेरा ट्रॉफी वितरण करते मुख्य अतिथि व खिलाड़ी। - Dainik Bhaskar
विजेता टीम को सवेरा ट्रॉफी वितरण करते मुख्य अतिथि व खिलाड़ी।
  • भटगामा खेल मैदान पर फाइनल मुकाबला नारायणपुर बनाम कटिहार के बीच खेला गया

अरजपुर पश्चिमी पंचायत अंतर्गत भटगामा खेल मैदान में सात दिवसीय अंतर जिला टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन आजाद क्रिकेट क्लब, भटगामा के तत्वावधान में किया गया। बुधवार को आयोजित फाइनल मैच नारायणपुर बनाम कटिहार के बीच खेला गया। कटिहार ने नारायणपुर को छह विकेट से पराजित कर विजेता ट्रॉफी अपने नाम कर ली। नारायणपुर के कप्तान दीपक कुमार ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया। टीम के खिलाड़ी निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 187 रन बनाए। नारायणपुर के बल्लेबाज दीपक कुमार 42 गेंद पर 6 छक्के व चार चौके की मदद से 65 रन तथा नौशाद 25 ने 25 गेंद पर 42 रन का योगदान दिया। जवाबी पारी खेलने को कटिहार टीम के कप्तान सुगम कुमार के नेतृत्व में उतरे खिलाड़ियों ने 15 ओवर में 4 विकेट खोकर 188 रन बनाकर जीत हासिल कर ली। कटिहार के बल्लेबाज सुगंध ने शानदार शतकीय पारी खेलते हुए 52 गेंदों पर 109 रन बनाकर नॉट आउट रहे। हालांकि खेल के अंतिम 3 गेंदों पर सागर ने हैट्रिक छक्के लगाकर अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाई। मैन ऑफ द मैच व मैन ऑफ द सीरीज का खिताब कटिहार के खिलाड़ी सुगंध कुमार दिया गया। वे 195 रन और चार विकेट अपना नाम किए थे।

अतिथियों ने खिलाड़ियों को किया पुरस्कृत
मैच में निर्णायक की भूमिका में पंकज मंडल व कुंदन यादव रहे। जबकि स्कोरर की भूमिका अक्षय कुमार और छोटू ने निभाई। वहीं विजेता टीम को ट्रॉफी के साथ 11 हजार रुपए एवं उप विजेता को 5100 रुपए राजद नेता नवीन निषाद, थानाध्यक्ष रविश कुमार रंजन, पूर्व मुखिया सुशील यादव, सवेरा, अध्यक्ष विनोद आशीष, मुखिया सरिता सुमन तथा संजीव कुमार के द्वारा सामूहिक रूप से प्रदान किया गया। इस अवसर पर राजद युवा प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद फारुक अली, रमन कुमार यादव, आयोजन कमेटी के अध्यक्ष सौरभ सीटू, सचिव सीटू मंडल, कोषाध्यक्ष विक्की कुमार, ज्योतिष कुमार यादव, अमोद कुमार यादव, कृष्णा झा, पप्पू सिंह, किशोर कुमार तथा विनय कुमार सहित अन्य भी उपस्थित थे।मैच में निर्णायक की भूमिका में पंकज मंडल व कुंदन यादव रहे। जबकि स्कोरर की भूमिका अक्षय कुमार और छोटू ने निभाई। वहीं विजेता टीम को ट्रॉफी के साथ 11 हजार रुपए एवं उप विजेता को 5100 रुपए राजद नेता नवीन निषाद, थानाध्यक्ष रविश कुमार रंजन, पूर्व मुखिया सुशील यादव, सवेरा, अध्यक्ष विनोद आशीष, मुखिया सरिता सुमन तथा संजीव कुमार के द्वारा सामूहिक रूप से प्रदान किया गया। इस अवसर पर राजद युवा प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद फारुक अली, रमन कुमार यादव, आयोजन कमेटी के अध्यक्ष सौरभ सीटू, सचिव सीटू मंडल, कोषाध्यक्ष विक्की कुमार, ज्योतिष कुमार यादव, अमोद कुमार यादव, कृष्णा झा, पप्पू सिंह, किशोर कुमार तथा विनय कुमार सहित अन्य भी उपस्थित थे।

