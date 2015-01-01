पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:तिथि समाप्ति के एक वर्ष बाद भी सड़क अधूरी

चौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंदा से पैना जाने वाली अर्धनिर्मित सड़क।
  • चंदा से पैना जाने वाली सड़क का मामला, ढाई साल पूर्व किया गया था सड़क निर्माण कार्य का शिलान्यास

एक करोड़ 23 लाख रुपए की लागत से मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना अंतर्गत चंदा से पैना जाने वाली सड़क आज भी अर्धनिर्मित है। जबकि इस सड़क के निर्माण कार्य का शिलान्यास हुए ढाई साल बीत गया है। ग्रामीणों की माने तो संवेदक द्वारा ढाई साल पूर्व सड़क निर्माण का कार्य शुरू किया गया था। इसी क्रम में सड़क के दोनों किनारे जेसीबी से सिर्फ मिट्टी वर्क किया गया। जबकि दो अलग-अलग जगहों पर पुल का भी निर्माण कर लिया गया। लेकिन सड़क निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण नहीं किया गया। ग्रामीण मो. सकुर, गोपाल ठाकुर, मो. कमरुल व रघुनंदन ठाकुर सहित अन्य ने बताया कि पुल निर्माण कार्य के दौरान भी अनियमितता बरती गई थी। जब ग्रामीणों ने अनियमितता की शिकायत विभागीय अभियंता से की तो उसके बाद भी जांच में खानापूर्ति की गई। पुल निर्माण कार्य जैसे-तैसे कर दिया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि कार्य प्रारंभ करने की तिथि 31 मार्च 2018 और कार्य समाप्ति की अवधि 30 मार्च 2019 थी। कार्य समाप्त करने की तिथि को भी एक साल से अधिक समय बीत गया। जबकि पांच वर्ष उक्त सड़क मार्ग का रखरखाव करने का भी प्रावधान है। इस सड़क से आवागमन करने वाले लोगों को नहीं पता कि आखिर काम अधूरा क्यों छोड़ दिया गया है। वहीं जिम्मेदार इस मामले से पूरी तरह अनजान बने हुए हैं, जनप्रतिनिधियों की तो बात ही छोड़ दीजिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें