गिरफ्तारी:गुप्त सूचना पर शराब के साथ पकड़े गए तीन तस्कर,गंगा नदी के रास्ते लेकर आये थे शराब

चौसा3 घंटे पहले
मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के कृतपुरा -रामजियावन गंज रोड़ में शराब के साथ तीन तस्कर को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया।साथ मे बजाज की एक नीले रंग की बाइक भी जब्त की गयी हैं। बताया गया कि मंगलवार की अहले सुबह यूपी से गंगा के रास्ते शराब लेकर आ रहे थे तभी गुप्त सूचना पर पकड़े गये। जिनके पास देशी व विदेशी शराब की पेटी पायी गयी। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार की अहले सुबह पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि कृतपुरा गंगा घाट से भारी मात्रा में यूपी से शराब लाया जा रहा है।

जिसकी पुष्टि को ले मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम ने तीन युवक को कृतपुरा - रामजियावन गंज रास्ते मे पकड़ लिया गया। जिसमे दो बाइक पर शराब की कार्टून लिए हुए थे। वही तीसरा पैदल ही चल रहा था।जिसमें एक राजेश कुमार दूसरा राजकुमार जो कि ठोरा निवासी है।जबकि तीसरा युवक नई बाजार निवासी राजन चौहान है।जिनके पास से कुल 262 सीसी 180 एमएल की देशी शराब तो वही 22 बोतल 370 एमएल की विदेशी आरएस की शराब थी। थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि कृतपुरा रामजियावन गंज सड़क पर तीन तस्करों को शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया।जिसमे 263 सीसी देशी व 22 बोतल विदेशी शराब बरामद की गयी। यह करवाई गुप्त सूचना पर की गयी है।

