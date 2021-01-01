पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चोरी के तीन मोबाइल के साथ दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

चौसा15 घंटे पहले
मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के इटाढ़ी बक्सर रोड़ स्थित नोखा राइस मिल के पास से पुलिस ने दो मोबाइल चोरो को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दी।जिनके पास से चोरी की तीन मोबाइल फोन भी बरामद की गयीं।मोबाइल चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करने के लिए थाने द्वारा एक टीम गठित की गयीं थी। जिसके द्वारा झपट्टा मार गिरोह को पकड़ने के लिए बिछाया गया जाल सफल हो गया।

दो चोर पकड़े गये जिन्होंने मोबाइल चोरी की बात भी स्वीकार किया है। बता दे कि दिन पर दिन मोबाइल चोरी की बढ़ती घटना के कारण बढ़िया फीचर्स वाले महंगे मोबाइल लेकर चलना लोगो के लिए समस्या हो गयी थी।साथ ही थाने में मोबाइल चोरी की घटना के अनगिनत सनहा दर्ज भी हो रहा था।जिससे निजात के लिए मुफस्सिल थाने द्वारा एक टीम गठित किया गया था।टीम लगातार इस पर काम कर रही थी। टीम को कुछ अहम सुराग हाथ लगे। इसके आधार पर टीम ने इटाढ़ी बक्सर मुख्य मार्ग स्थित नोखा राइस मिल के पास से दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।जिनकी तलासी लेने पर पास से तीन चोरी की मोबाइल भी बरामद की गयी।

जिसमे एक सोनू यादव यूपी के कोटवा नारायणपुर निवासी है। जो अपने ननिहाल लालगंज में रहता है।वहीं दूसरा हुंकाहा निवासी हलचल यादव है। दोनों को पूछताछ के बाद जेल भेज दिया गया। थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि झपट्टा मार गिरोह के दो लोगो को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है।जिनके निशानदेही पर पुलिस कुछ और चोरो को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है।

