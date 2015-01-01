पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पोकलेन की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत शव को एनएच पर रख 7 घंटे तक प्रदर्शन

चौथम5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एनएच-107 पर शव रखकर विलाप करते परिजन।
  • एनएच-107 के चौड़ीकरण कार्य में लगे वाहन से चौथम के कैथी गांव के समीप की घटना
  • निर्माण कंपनी में पत्नी की नौकरी के साथ 5 लाख मुआवजे की मांग

एनएच-107 का चौड़ीकरण कार्य कर रहे गैगन इंडिया कार्य एजेंसी के पोकलेन मशीन की चपेट में आने से मंगलवार की सुबह चौथम थाना क्षेत्र के कैथी गांव के समीप कैथी पूर्वी टोला निवासी 25 वर्षीय युवक की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान कैथी गांव के पूर्वी टोला निवासी बिलास पंडित के पुत्र रंजीत पंडित के रूप में हुई है। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर शव को सड़क पर रखकर एनएच-107 को जाम कर दिया। घटना की सूचना पर बीडीओ राजकुमार पंडित के साथ स्थानीय पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर जाम कर रहे ग्रामीणों को समझाने की भरपूर कोशिश की, लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने अधिकारियों के अश्वासन को दरकिनार कर मांग पूरी होने तक एनएच को जाम रखने की बात कही। इस दौरान करीब 7 घंटे तक एनएच 107 जाम रहा, जिससे घटनास्थल के दोनों तरफ करीब पांच किलोमीटर तक छोटे- बड़े वाहनों की कतार लग गई। मृतक के आश्रित पिता ने कार्य एजेंसी गैगन इंडिया कम्पनी में मृतक की पत्नी को नौकरी सहित पांच लाख रुपए के अलावा सरकारी प्रावधान के तहत चार लाख रुपए अनुग्रह अनुदान राशि का चेक देने की मांग कर रहे थे। जबकि बीडीओ का कहना था कि प्रावधान के तहत मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर बुधवार को चार लाख का चेक दिया जाएगा। वहीं कार्य एजेंसी की ओर मिलने वाली सहायता के लिए कंपनी के लोगों से वार्ता की जाएगी। लेकिन आक्रोशित ग्रामीण मृतक के आश्रितों के मांग के समर्थन में जाम पर डटे रहे। सुबह 9 बजे जाम शव को एनएच पर रखकर जाम शुरू किया तो शाम 4 बजे तक जाम की स्थिति यथावत रही। जाम कर रहे लोग कार्य एजेंसी के एक भी अधिकारी के घटनास्थल पर नहीं पहुंचने से और भी आक्रोशित थे।

दुकान से आलू खरीद कर लौट रहा था युवक, चालक फरार
घटना प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मृतक युवक दुकान से आलू खरीद कर घर लौट रहा था। जबकि पोकलेन मशीन वाहन का ड्राइवर अपने कान में इयर फोन लगाकर गाने के धून में वाहन को बैक गियर में पीछा कर रहा था। वाहन बैक गियर में धीमी गति में ही था। यह सोचकर युवक सड़क पार करने लगा। मगर सड़क पार करने के दौरान एकाएक पोकलेन मशीन की गति तेज हो गई। जिससे युवक रंजीत पंडित वाहन के चपेट में आकर उसके नीचे दब गया, और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि घटना के बाद वाहन चालक मौके से फरार हो गया।

मुआवजा की आस में करते रहे जद्दोजहद
एनएच के चौड़ीकरण कार्य में लगे वाहन के चपेट में आने से मृत युवक के परिजनों में घटना के बाद से मातम छाया हुआ है। घर वाले फूट- फूटकर रोते हुए कहते जा रहे थे कि घर से आलू खरीदने गया मगर काल से उसे अपने पास बुला लिया। मृतक के पिता, रिश्तेदार सहित अन्य लोग मुआवजा की मांग पड़ अड़े रहे। सबको यही चिंता सता रही थी कि अब उसकी पत्नी और बच्चों का भरण पोषण कैसे होगा। लोगों ने बताया कि मृतक को एक करीब एक वर्ष का बच्चा है।

मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर एनएच को जाम करते आक्रोशित।
जाम से यात्री रहा परेशान फंसे लोगों में दिखी बैचेनी
वाहन की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौके बाद एनएच 107 जा किए जाने से जाम फंसे यात्री हलकान दिखे। अपने जरूरी कार्याें से बस व निजी वाहनों से खगड़िया, भागलपुर व अन्य जगह जाने वाले लोग जाम में फंसे होने के कारण बैचेन दिखे। सुबह 9 बजे जाम शुरू हुआ तो लगातार शाम तक लोग जाम में भी फंसे रहे, जिससे यात्रा पर निकले लोगों का पूरा दिन बर्बाद हो गया तथा कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। हालांकि बाइकसवार बाइपास रूट के पास केबीएन तटबंध होकर बड़ी मशक्कत से गुजरते देखे गए।

