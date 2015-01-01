पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:पति के इलाज के लिए रखी थी 30 हजार, अगलगी में घर सहित राख

छातापुर2 घंटे पहले
आग में जले घर के मलवे को दिखातीं पीड़ित महिला।
  • डहरिया वार्ड 13 में तीन परिवारों के तीन घर नकदी और सामान सहित जले

थाना क्षेत्र के डहरिया पंचायत वार्ड 13 में सोमवार की देर रात आग लगने तीन परिवार के तीन आवासीय घर सहित हजारों संपति जलकर राख हो गई। जहां भारी मशक्कत के ग्रामीणों द्वारा आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। जानकारी अनुसार बीती रात करीब 12 बजे जब गृहस्वामी गहरी नींद में सो रहे थे। उसी वक्त अचानक घर में आग लग गई। गृहस्वामी को आग की तपिश महसूस होने के बाद घटना का पता चला। जब पीड़ित गृहस्वामी जगे तो देखा की घर में आग लगी है। जिसके बाद गृहस्वामी द्वारा शोर मचाने पर आस-पड़ोस के लोग इकट्ठा हुए एवं आग पर काबू करने के प्रयास में जुट गए। लेकिन तब तक काफी देर हो चुकी थी। आग की लपटें इतनी तेज थी कि देखते ही देखते काशी देवी पति झमेली यादव, अरुहला देवी पति उमेश यादव, कविता देवी पति राजेश यादव का एक-एक आवासीय घर, अनाज, कपड़ा, बर्तन, जेवर सहित सभी घरेलू सामग्री जलकर राख हो गया। पीड़ित काशी देवी ने रोते हुए बताया कि मंगलवार को अपने पति का इलाज कराने पूर्णिया जाने वाली थी। जिसके इलाज कराने के लिए लोगों से बतौर कर्ज 30 हजार रूपए नगद लिया था। जो घर में रखा था। वो भी अग्नि कांड में जलकर राख हो गया। पीड़ित गृहस्वामी ने बताया कि घटना का जानकारी थाना और अंचल को दिया गया है। फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों का पता नही चल सका है।

