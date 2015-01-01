पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:विजय जुलूस निकाल भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया सूबे में एनडीए की जीत का जश्न

छातापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • छातापुर विस से जीते भाजपा प्रत्याशी नीरज कुमार सिंह बबलू एसएच-91 पर समर्थकों संग निकले
  • रोड शो के दौरान 4 पहिया वाहन से लेकर दो पहिया वाहनों की लगी रही भीड़

छातापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव जीतने के बाद भाजपा विधायक नीरज कुमार सिंह बबलू एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार को विजय जुलूस निकाला। जानकारी अनुसार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दक्षिणी भाग घिवहा पंचायत से शुरू हुई विजय जुलूस एसएच 91 के रास्ते वीरपुर-भीमनगर के लिए रवाना हुई।

रोड शो के दौरान चार पहिया वाहन से लेकर दो पहिया वाहनों की भीड़ देखी गई। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने जम कर नारेबाजी की। जुलूस में मुख्य रूप से सुशील प्रसाद कर्ण, शालिग्राम पांडेय, गौरीशंकर भगत, केशव कुमार गुड्डू, शिवकुमार भगत, बैधनाथ भगत, रामटहल भगत, पवन हजारी, अशोक पासवान सहित दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे। वहीं विधायक श्री बबलू ने कहा कि जिले की जनता ने मुझे पांचवीं बार विधानसभा में क्षेत्र का नेतृत्व करने का मौका दिया है। प्रथम बार राघोपुर विधानसभा से मुझे दो जीत मिली। वहीं, छातापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से यह मेरी तीसरी जीत है।

सीटों का गलत बंटवारा व प्रत्याशियों का चयन बनी महागठबंधन के हार का कारण : रणजीत

बिहार प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमिटी के प्रशिक्षण प्रभारी प्रो रणजीत कुमार मिश्र ने कांग्रेस-राजद के बीच हुए सीटों के गलत बंटवारे एवं अच्छे उम्मीदवारों की अनदेखी को प्रदेश भर में महागठबंधन की हुई हार का प्रमुख कारण बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सीटों का बंटवारा मनमाने तरीक़े से किया गया। जिसमें न तो सामाजिक समीकरणों का ध्यान रखा गया और न ही जीतने योग्य, अच्छे और साफ छवि के राजनीतिक कार्यकर्ताओं को तरजीह दी गई। इससे गठबंधन के दलों में परस्पर तालमेल का अभाव रहा। प्रो. मिश्र ने कहा कि कुछ स्वार्थी तत्वों द्वारा निरंतर कोसी क्षेत्र एवं मिथिलांचल में कांग्रेस को कमजोर करने की साजिश रची जाती रही है। कभी देश को कई केंद्रीय मंत्री, प्रदेश को तीन बार मुख्यमंत्री, मंत्री एवं कांग्रेस को कई बार प्रदेश अध्यक्ष देने वाले कोसी क्षेत्र के तीन जिलों के 13 विधानसभा सीटों में वर्ष 2015 में एक भी सीट कांग्रेस को नहीं दी गई। जबकि इस बार के चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी की मजबूत उपस्थिति वाली छातापुर, निर्मली, सहरसा, महिषी एवं आलमनगर जैसी परंपरागत सीटों में एक भी सीट नहीं दिया जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण रहा।

एनडीए की जीत का जश्न मनाते कार्यकर्ता।
सिमराही में अबीर-गुलाल लगाकर एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया पार्टी की जीत का जश्न

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में मंगलवार का दिन नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ आम लोगों के लिए भी बेचैन करने वाला रहा। नतीजों का हर एक पल लोगों ने विभिन्न माध्यमों से अपनी नजरें बनाएं रखी। वहीं हर पल नतीजों के बदलने से कभी इस दल में खुशी के पटाखे जले तो दूसरे ही पल विपक्षी नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं की दीपावली मनी। हालांकि अंत में एनडीए ने बहुमत के आंकड़े को पार कर लिया। भाजपा के नेता बैजनाथ प्रसाद भगत ने बताया कि जिले में पांचों विधानसभा सीटों पर एनडीए की जीत पर कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर है। वहीं लोगों के जनादेश ने बता दिया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व से वे खुश हैं। इधर, जदयू नेता कमल प्रसाद यादव ने कहा कि बिहार में विकास के नाम पर फिर एक बार लोगों ने नीतीश कुमार को अपना मुख्यमंत्री चुना है। वे सूबे को ओर तेजी से आगे ले जाएंगे। मौके पर भाजपा नेता बैजनाथ प्रसाद भगत, राधेश्याम भगत, अमित भगत, गोपाल चांद पूनम देवी मनोज यादव उमेश गुप्ता, वहीं जदयू नेता बैजनाथ प्रसाद यादव, नूर आलम, राजेन्द्र मंडल, शशि प्रसाद सिंह आदि ने एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खलाई।

