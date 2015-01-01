पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्य सामग्री बांटी:गैस सिलेंडर फटने से अगलगी के बाद अग्निपीड़ितों में बांटी गई खाद्य सामग्री

रिविलगंज4 घंटे पहले
शहर के बड़का बैजू टोला ब्लॉक के पीछे स्थित दलित बस्ती में बृहस्पतिवार रात 8:00 बजे की बीती रात 50 झोपड़ी में आग लग गई, जिसमें लाखों की सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गई। इस अगलगी की घटना से दलितों पर मुसीबत के पहाड़ खड़ा हो गया है। अगलगी की घटना खाना बनाने समय गैस सिलेंडर फटने से बतायी जा रही है। इस स्थिति में गरीब परिवार को बेघर होना पड़ा।

इसमें छपरा के जाने-माने समाजसेवी धर्मेंद्र सिंह शुक्रवार को घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर बेघर हुए लोगों को खाद्य सामग्री का वितरण किया। इस मौके पर समाजसेवी धर्मेंद्र सिंह ने जिला प्रशासन से अविलंब उनलोगों को सुरक्षित जगह रहने की व्यवस्था करने और साथ ही खाने-पीने के लिए भी समुचित इंतजाम करने की बात कही। उन्होंने इस विकट स्थिति में सांत्वना देते हुए कहा कि घबराने की बात नहीं है।

गरीबों व असहायों के प्रति हमेशा खड़ा रहेंगे। किसी भी परिस्थिति में पीड़ितों को खुले आसमान के नीचे रहने को मजबूर नहीं किया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन से हर सम्भव मदद के लिए कहा जाएगा। इस मौके पर जोगेंद्र सिंह भाई बिरेंद्र सिंह भोला सिंह रविंद्र सिंह संजीव चौधरी मोहन गुप्ता वार्ड कमिश्नर तारकेश्वर सिंह पवन सिंह हरेराम सिंह हरिशंकर राम सिताब दियारा व अन्य सहयोगी टीम समाजसेवी के साथ शामिल थी।

