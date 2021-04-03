पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:जेसीबी से दुकान तोड़ 50 हजार की संपत्ति लूटी

धरहरा
तोड़ी गई दुकान: सड़क किनारे थी उक्त दुकान। - Dainik Bhaskar
तोड़ी गई दुकान: सड़क किनारे थी उक्त दुकान।
  • धरहरा थाना क्षेत्र के भलार की घटना, पांच लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज

बुधवार की देर रात धरहरा थाना क्षेत्र के भलार गांव में कुछ अपराधियों ने एक दुकान को जेसीबी से तोड़कर करीब 50 हजार रुपए मूल्य का सामान लूट लिया। इस संबंध में पीड़ित दुकानदार कलानंद सिंह ने धरहरा थाना को आवेदन देकर न्याय की गुहार लगाई है। उन्होंने गांव के प्रफुल्ल सिंह, प्रकाश सिंह, मनीष सिंह, विकास सिंह एवं मुकेश सिंह सहित पांच लोगों के विरुद्ध लिखित शिकायत की है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि उनका दुकान भलार दशरथपुर चौक पर आनंद मोहन सिंह के ईंट खपरैल मकान में बीते 20 वर्षों से संचालित है। बीते डेढ़ साल से वह मुंबई था। बुधवार को पुनः दुकान खोलने के लिए साफ-सफाई किया।

बिखरा पड़ा ईंट: तोड़े जाने के बाद गिरा मलबा।
बिखरा पड़ा ईंट: तोड़े जाने के बाद गिरा मलबा।

जमीन विवाद की भी चर्चा: रात्रि में अपराधियों ने दुकान को जेसीबी से तोड़कर ध्वस्त कर दिया और दुकान में रखा पचास हजार रुपए की साबुन, सर्फ, पेन-कॉपी सहित स्टेशनरी आदि का सामान लूट लिया। थानाध्यक्ष रोहित कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ है, जांचोपरांत उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं ग्रामीण सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मामला जमीन विवाद से संबंधित है। एक पक्ष के द्वारा अपने निजी जमीन के आगे मकान बनाने की बात कही जा रही है।

