पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धोरैया विस चुनाव में राजद प्रत्याशी भूदेव चौधरी की जीत:जीत के बाद क्षेत्र में निकले विधायक समर्थकों को दी बधाई

धोरैया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धोरैया विस चुनाव में राजद प्रत्याशी भूदेव चौधरी की जीत पर बुधवार को समर्थकों के साथ धनकुंड, बबुरा, काठबनगांव, गाजीचक, अस्सी, बटसार, सगुनिया होते धोरैया पुहंचे। जगह-जगह रुककर समर्थकों का आभर व्यक्त किया। समर्थकों ने मिठाई खिलाकर एक-दूसरे का मुंह मीठा किया। अति उत्साह से लबरेज समर्थक एक-दूसरे को बधाई देते व गले मिलते रहे। अपने विधायक के आने की सूचना पर हर गांव में समर्थक पहले से तैयार स्वागत के लिए तैयार रहे। बटसार में उन्हाेंने कहा कि धोरैया की जनता ने जो हमारे कंधे पर जिम्मेवारी दी है, मैं उनकी अपेक्षा व आशा पूरी हो सके और उनको अपेक्षित लाभ मिल सके। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं ऐसा कोई काम नहीं करूंगा जिससे समर्थन देने वालों का सिर झुक जाए। विगत दिनों भी मैंने यही किया था, जिससे यहां की जनता को शर्म महसूस हो। यहां कि योजना यहां के जनता के अनुकुल होगी। यहां कि जनता जो सुझाव देगी उन्हीं के अनुकूल काम किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें