पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अगलगी:शॉर्ट सर्किट से चार घर सामान सहित खाक

धोरैया8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आग बुझाने की कोशिश करते लोग।
  • धोरैया के बटसार के भुसार गांव की घटना, दमकल से आग पर पाया काबू

बटसार पंचायत के भुसार गांव में सोमवार की शाम शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। आग पहले साह जुनैद के घर में लगी फिर आसपास के घर साह मिनसार, साह गुफरान एवं साह इम्तयाज के पूरे घर को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। घटना के समय जुनैद का कोई परिवार घर में नहीं था। ग्रामीण के सहयोग से काफी मश्क्कत के बाद आग पे काबू पाया गया वहीं थोड़ी देर बाद दमकल की पहुंची गाड़ी ने आग पर काबू पाया। हलांकि चारों घर का सारा सामान जल गया। बताया जाता है कि जुनैद के घर में लगा बल्ब हाई वोलटेज आने के कारण ब्लास्ट हो गया और फूस में आग पकड़ लिया। आसपास के लोगों ने घर से धुआं निकलते देख पहले ट्रांसफार्मर से लाइन काटा, लेकिन तब तक पूरा घर जल चुका था। मुखिया रजनीश कुमार गांव पहुंच तुरंत दमकल विभाग को सूचना दी। करीब आधे घंटे बाद दमकल की गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंची। हालांकि गांव के लोग तबतक आग पर काबू पा लिया था, लेकिन रह रहकर आग की लपटें निकलने लगती थी जिसे दमकल की गाड़ी ने पूरी तरह आग को शांत कर दिया।

करसोप में आपसी रंजिश में धान के पुंज में लगाई आग
शंभूगंज | शंभूगंज थाना क्षेत्र के करसोप गांव में असमाजिक तत्वों ने खेत में पके धान फसल में आग लगा दी। जिससे हजारों रुपये की संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गया। पीड़ित रवि कुमार ने गांव के ही सोनू मंडल पर आरोप लगाते हुए शिकायत दर्ज कराया है। बताया कि पिछले कई माह से सोनू मंडल के घर से मनमुटाव चल रहा है। बताया कि करसोप बहियार में 17 कट्ठा जमीन पर धान फसल लगाए थे। कहा गया कि सोनू मंडल खेत में पराली जला रहे थे। वहीं से आग की लपट रवि के खेत तक पहुंची।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें