बंसत पंचमी:2100 से पांच हजार तक की मां शारदे की बन रही प्रतिमाएं

धोरैया4 घंटे पहले
प्रतिमा निर्माण करते मूर्तिकार। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिमा निर्माण करते मूर्तिकार।
  • कोरोना काल में मूर्तिकारों की भी आर्थिक स्थिति हुई थी खराब, सुधारने को कर रहे दोगुना मेहनत

16 फरवरी को बंसत पंचमी के मौके पर जगह-जगह मां सरस्वती की पूजा की जाएगी। इसकी तैयारी अभी से शुरू हो गई है। मूर्तिकार मां शारदे की प्रतिमा बना रहे हैं। जबकि दूसरी ओर पूजा आयोजन समिति पूजा की तैयारियों में जुटे हुए हैं। कोरोना काल में मूर्तिकारों की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब हुई थी। अब सरस्वती पूजा के लिए ज्यादा-ज्यादा से प्रतिमा बनाकर मूर्तिकार अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति दुरुस्त करने की कोशिश में लगे हैं। मूर्तिकार सह घसिया पंचायत के उपमुखिया मेघू मंडल ने बताया कि 15 फरवरी को प्रतिमाएं अपने-अपने स्थान पर चली जाएंगी। यहां पर तीन फीट से लेकर सात फीट तक की प्रतिमाएं बनाई जा रही है। जिसकी कीमत इक्कीस सौ से पांच हजार तक निर्धारित की गई है। प्रतिमाओं को सजाने के लिए सजावट का सामान भागलपुर से मंगाया जा रहा है। बताते चले कि घसिया गांव में पिछले कई वर्षों से मूर्तियां बनाई जा रही हैं। यहां के लोगों का यह पुश्तैनी काम है। मेघू मंडल ने बताया कि पर्व त्योहारों में मूर्तियों की अच्छी मांग रहती है। इसलिए मूर्तियां बनाने में पूरा परिवार लग जाता है। उन्होंने अपने पिता से मूर्तियां बनाने की कला सिखी।बताया कि मेहनत के हिसाब से आजकल इसमें कुछ बचता नहीं है। लेकिन, माँ के कृपा से ही इस कला में वह माहिर हैं। इसलिए वह प्रत्येक साल की भांति इस साल भी मूर्ति बना रहे हैं। मूर्ति बनाने काम पिछले 50-52 सालों से करते आ रहे हैं। प्रतिमा बनाने में इनके साथ पत्नी कांति देवी व पुत्र कृष्ण कुमार, मिथिलेश कुमार का भरपूर सहयोग मिलता है।

काली और चिकनी मिट्‌टी से बनती प्रतिमा
मूर्तियों को बनाने में प्रयुक्त होने वाली मिट्टी के बारे में मूर्तिकार मेघू मंडल ने बताया कि मूर्तियों के निर्माण के लिए सर्वप्रथम काली मिट्टी का प्रयोग किया जाता है। इससे प्रतिमाओं का ढांचा तैयार किया जाता है। इसके बाद शाइनिंग के लिए चिकनी मिट्टी का प्रयोग किया जाता है, जिससे मूर्तियों को रंगते समय कोई समस्या न आए।

