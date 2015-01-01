पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:जीविका दीदी से 1.48 लाख रुपए लूटकर भाग रहे कोढ़ा गैंग के दो सदस्य हुए गिरफ्तार

धोरैया/रजौन4 घंटे पहले
रजौन थाना पहुंचे बांका एसडीओपी व पीड़ित जीविका दीदी।
  • धोरैया-पुनसिया मुख्य मार्ग पर कदमा मोड़ के पास की छिनतई

धोरैया-पुनसिया मुख्य मार्ग में कदमा मोड़ के पास सोमवार की शाम यूको बैंक धोरैया से पैसा निकालकर घर जा रही जीविका दीदी से बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने पैसे से भरा थैला छीन पुनसिया की ओर फरार हो गए। अपराधियों ने 1 लाख 48 हजार 500 रुपए लूटे। राजबांध स्थित स्वयं सहायता समूह राजबांध की अध्यक्ष अनीता देवी, सचिव सुमन देवी व सीएम मीरा सिन्हा समूह के रुपए बैंक से निकाल ऑटो से घर जा रही थी, लेकिन कदमा मोड़ के पास धोरैया की तरफ से बाइक पर सवार दो अपराधी जीविका सीएम मीरा सिन्हा के हाथ से पैसे से भरा थैला छीन पुनसिया की ओर भाग गए। महिला ने इसकी सूचना पटवा के अपने रिश्तेदार को दी। पटवा निवासी पूर्व उप प्रमुख बलजीत सिंह ने धोरैया थानाध्यक्ष महेश्वर राय को फोन पर सूचना दी। बताया कि अपराधी पुनसिया की तरफ भागे हैं। धोरैया थानाध्यक्ष ने रजौन पुलिस से संपर्क कर अपराधियों की घेराबंदी की व अपराधी रजौन पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गए। रजौन थाने में एसडीपीओ डीके श्रीवास्तव, सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर राजेश कुमार पकड़ाए अपराधी से पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। बता दें बैंक से पैसा लेकर निकलने वाले ग्राहकों पर ऐसे गिरोह की पैनी नजर है। खासकर क्षेत्र अवस्थित बैंकों से मोटी रकम लेकर निकलने वाले ग्राहकों के पीछे-पीछे अपराधी चलने लगते हैं व मौका देख पैसे लेकर फरार हो जाते हैं। स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाएं धोरैया यूको बैंक से पैसे लेकर घर जा रही थी। रजौन थानाध्यक्ष नीरज तिवारी ने रजौन स्थित धौनी होटल के पास खदेड़ कर कटिहार कोढ़ा ग्रुप के दो सदस्यों को लूटी गई राशि के साथ धर दबोचा।

