परेशानी:दो साल पहले चैन मंगुरा गांव की टूटी सड़क का अबतक नहीं हुआ निर्माण

दिघलबैंक4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मंगुरा पंचायत अंतर्गत चैन मंगुरा गांव में तीन साल पूर्व आयीं बाढ़ में कटे पीसीसी सड़क का मरम्मत नहीं होने पर स्थानीय लोग बांस के सहारे आवाजाही करने को मजबूर है। मंगुरा पंचायत के वार्ड 12 चैन मंगुरा गांव के बीचो बीच कटी सड़क होने से गांव के अधिकांश लोगों एवं बच्चों को प्राथमिक विद्यालय सहित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र तक जाने के लिए बांस के सहारे खतरे को उठाते हुए आवाजाही करना पर रहा है। फिर भी इन तीन वर्षों में सड़क मरम्मती करवाने का ध्यान किसी भी जनप्रतिनिधियों का नहीं गया। ग्रामीण अखलाक, अनवार आलम, बादशाह आदि ने बताया कि 2017 में आयीं बाढ़ के समय पीसीसी सड़क कटने के बाद गढ्ढा बन गया। जिसके बाद ग्रामीण सहित स्कूली बच्चे कटी सड़क को बांस के सहारे आवाजाही करने को मजबूर है। इन लोगों ने बताया कि यहां रोजाना बड़े हादसे का डर बना रहता है। लोगों ने जनप्रतिनिधियों पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि कटे सड़क पर कल्वर्ट बनवाने के लिए अब तक किसी ने भी पहल नहीं की।

