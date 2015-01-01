पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:डोरिया घाट पुल पर बने एप्रोच पर चढ़ने के लिए विधायक से की सड़क बनाने की मांग

दिघलबैंक3 घंटे पहले
डोरिया घाट पुल पर ग्रामीणों की परेशानियों से अवगत होते विधायक।
  • लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए विधायक सऊद आलम ने रुकवाया मरम्मत कार्य

बूढ़ी कनकई नदी पर डोरिया घाट पुल पर बने एप्रोच सड़क पर चढ़ने के लिए लोगों ने पहुंच पथ निर्माण की मांग की है। लोगों की मांग पर विधायक सऊद आलम मंगलवार को डोरिया गांव पहुंचे और लोगों की परेशानियां सुनीं। दरसअल, डोरिया घाट पर पुल और एप्रोच पथ निर्माण के बाद सड़क के दक्षिणी और उत्तरी छोर पर बसे डोरिया, टप्पू, अठियाबाड़ी, डेरामारी, कद्दुभिट्ठा गांव के लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई है। इस परेशानी से लोगों ने ठाकुरगंज विधायक को अवगत कराया। इसके बाद विधायक सऊद गांव पहुंचे। लोगों की समस्या जानने के बाद विधायक ने उन्हें परेशानी दूर करवाने का भरोसा दिलाया। इसके साथ ही सड़क निर्माण में लगे प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर को वहां बुलाया गया। ठाकुरगंज सीओ से दूरभाष पर बात करते हुए ग्रामीणों की समस्या से अवगत कराते हुए जल्द इसका निदान करने को कहा गया। जिसके बाद सड़क पर चढ़ने वाले बने साइड एप्रोच पर मरम्मत का काम रुकवा दिया गया है ताकि गांव वालों को आने-जाने में किसी प्रकार का कठिनाई ना हो। मौके पर विधायक के साथ पूर्व मुखिया साबिर आलम, तनवीर आलम, पूर्व सरपंच मेराज, अजीज आलम, वार्ड सदस्य झड़ी साहब के अलावे दर्जनों ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

