विस चुनाव:ओवैसी ने टप्पू में चुनावी सभा को किया संबोधित

दिघलबैंक3 घंटे पहले
तीसरे और अंतिम चरण के ल‍िए होने वाले ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को एआईएमआईएम के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने दिघलबैंक प्रखंड के टप्पू ब्लॉक चौक स्थित पशु चिकित्सालय मैदान में लोगों को संबोधित क‍िया। हेलीकॉप्टर के तकनीकी खराबी के कारण निर्धारित समय के काफी समय बाद दोपहर को असदुद्दीन ओवैसी सभा स्थल पर पहुंचे। जहां लोग असदुद्दीन ओवैसी को सुनने के लिए इंतजार कर रहे थे।

वीडियो

