पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:मतदाता जागरूकता के लिए निकाली रैली

दिघलबैंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वीप कार्यक्रम के तहत पंचायती राज विभाग ने लोगों को किया जागरूक

चुनाव में शतप्रतिशत मतदान सुनिश्चित कराने के लिए स्वीप कार्यक्रम के तहत पंचायती राज किशनगंज द्वारा दिघलबैंक प्रखंड क्षेत्र के दहीभात पंचायत सहित इकड़ा पंचायत में रैली निकालकर मतदाताओं के बीच जागरूकता फैलाई गई। प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ पूरण साह की अगुवाई में दहीभात पंचायत के आंगनबाड़ी सेविका, सहायिका एवं अन्य कर्मियों ने पंचायत के विभिन्न गावों में घूमकर शत प्रतिशत मतदान करने के लिए नारा मतदान हमारा अधिकार, छोड़ो जलपान चलो मतदान आदि लगाते हुए लोगों के बीच जागरूकता फैलाई। साथ ही लोगों के बीच चुनाव आयोग द्वारा निर्धारित कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की जानकारी देते हुए मतदान के लिए मिलने वाले विभिन्न सुविधाओं के अलावा मास्क लगाकर वोट देने के लिए मतदाताओं को जागरूक किया। प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी ने रैली के माध्यम से आम जनों को संदेश दिया कि मतदाता किसी को भी वोट दे लेकिन स्वतंत्र रूप से निर्भीक होकर वोट अवश्य करें। लोकतंत्र में प्रत्येक मत महत्वपूर्ण होता है इसलिए सत प्रतिशत मतदान करें। रैली में बीडीओ पूरण साह के अलावा मुख्य रूप से ग्रामीण आवास पर्यवेक्षक राजेश, एलएस सहित दर्जनों सेविका, सहायिका एवं अन्य कर्मी शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें