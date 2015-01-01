पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पांच किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क जर्जर:मरम्मत के डेढ़ साल बाद ही जर्जर हुई धनतोला हरूवाडांगा जाने वाली सड़क

दिघलबैंक12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सीमावर्ती गांव को जोड़ने वाली धनतोला हरूवाडांगा सड़क मरम्मत के डेढ़ साल बाद ही जर्जर हो गई है। पांच किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क में दर्जन भर जगहों पर सड़क उखड़ गई है। जबकि धनतोला चौक से आगे बढ़ते ही करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर के अंदर तीन ह्यूम पाइप वाले पुलिया पर भारी वाहन चलने से टूट कर होल हो गया है।

जिसपर आए दिन दोपहिया वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो रहें हैं पर इसकी मरम्मत को ख्याल किसी को नजर नहीं आ रहा है। स्थानीय निवासी राज कुमार, धर्मराज गिरी, वीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह आदि लोगों ने बताया कि ह्यूम पाइप वाले पुलिया पर प्रत्येक दिन ओवर लोड गाड़ी गुजरने से सड़क के बीचो-बीच पुलिया पर होल बन गया है। जिस आए दिन सड़क पर चलने वाले दो पहिया वाहन चालक गिर कर घायल हो चूकें है। घटना के बाद भी सड़क की खैर लेने वाला कोई नहीं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कई बार सड़क निर्माण विभाग के पदाधिकारियों को इसकी सूचना दी गयी बावजूद भी ना तो टूटे पुलिया का मरम्मती कराया गया और न ही दुर्घटना से बचने के लिए गड्ढे (होल) को भरा गया। लोगों ने विभाग का ध्यान आकृष्ट करते हुए जल्द टूटे सड़क और पुलिया की मरम्मत करने की अपील की है।

