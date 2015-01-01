पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भीषण आग:तेलीभिट‌‌्ठा गांव में अगलगी के दौरान छह घर जलकर राख

दिघलबैंक3 घंटे पहले
  • रसोई में चूल्हे की चिंगारी से सुबह 10 बजे घर में लगी आग, ग्रामीणों व फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग बुझाई

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के करूवामनी पंचायत अंतर्गत तेलीभिट्ठा गांव में बुधवार की सुबह भीषण आग लगने से दो सहोदर भाइयों के परिवारों के 6 घर जलकर राख हो गया। 45 मिनट तक ग्रामीणों और तीन थाना के फायर ब्रिगेड की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। आगजनी की इस घटना से लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गई। घटना बुधवार की सुबह 10 करुवामनी पंचायत के वार्ड एक तेलीभिट्ठा गांव निवासी नूर मोहम्मद अर्फ भोला एवं उसके 4 बेटे एवं छोटे भाई तनवीर आलम के घरों में उस समय आग लग गया जब सुबह का खाना खाने के बाद परिवार के सभी पुरुष सदस्य काम पर चलें गए थे। जबकि परिवार की महिलाएं राशन लेने बगल के जनवितरण की दुकान पर गई हुए थीं। घर पर केवल बच्चें ही खेल रहें थे। बताया गया कि आग रसोई घर के चूल्हे से चिंगारी सुलगने से लगी। घरों से आग की लपटें और धुआं उठता देख पड़ोस के लोगों द्वारा शोर मचाने पर जुटी ग्रामीणों ने आग बुझाने में मदद की। इस दौरान घटना की जानकारी गन्धर्वडांगा थाना और दिघलबैंक थाना की फायर बिग्रेड को दी। सूचना पर पहुंचे दोनों थाना की फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी ओर ग्रामीणों की मदद से करीब 45 मिनट बाद आग पर किसी तरह काबू पाया गया। अंचल कार्यालय दिघलबैंक से सीआई ने बताया कि आगजनी की घटना की सूचना पर स्थानीय पंचायत के कर्मचारी को घटना स्थल जांच के लिए भेजा गया है जांच रिपोर्ट मिलते ही राहत द िया जाएगा।

