पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संदेश:रैली निकाल एसएसबी जवानों ने बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ का दिया संदेश

दिघलबैंक37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरूवाडांगा में जागरूकता रैली निकालते एसएसबी के जवान। - Dainik Bhaskar
हरूवाडांगा में जागरूकता रैली निकालते एसएसबी के जवान।
  • भारत-नेपान सीमा पर तैनात एसएसबी 12वीं बटालियन ने निकाली रैली

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात सशस्त्र सीमा बल 12 वीं बटालियन की ई कंपनी दिघलबैंक के जवानों ने सोमवार को बच्चियों के साथ बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ पर जागरूकता रैली निकाली। रैली से पूर्व कंपनी कमांडर सह असिस्टेंट कमांडेन्ट दीपक मीणा ने उत्क्रमित माध्यमिक विद्यालय हरूवाडांगा में बच्चियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी क्षेत्र में किसी से कम नहीं है। बेटियां समाज की अग्रगामी होती है। कहा कि अपने आप में आत्मविश्वास जगाए, अपने अधिकारों को जानें। आवश्यक परे तो अपने अधिकारों के लिए लड़े। आपके साथ कोई दुर्व्यवहार होता है तो उसका विरोध करें। इसके लिए जरूरत है पहले घरों में अपने परिवार के लोगों को जागरूक करें। कन्या भ्रूण हत्या को रोकने के लिए लोगों को समझाए की लड़कियां किसी भी क्षेत्र में कम नहीं है। असिस्टेंट कमांडेन्ट ने सफल बेटियों इंद्रा नुई, किरण मजूमदार, किरण बेदी, सानिया नेहवाल सहित कई भारत की बेटियों का उदाहरण दिया। जवानों ने बच्चियों एवं विद्यालय के शिक्षकों के साथ हाथों में बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ के स्लोगन लिखें तख्तियां लेकर, नारों के साथ हरूवाडांगा बाजार के विभिन्न गलियों से गुजरते हुए लोगों को बेटी पढ़ाओ, बेटी बचाओ का संदेश दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser