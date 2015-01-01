पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शव बरामद:डूबे युवक का 42 घंटे बाद गोताखोरों की मदद से शव बरामद, पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा

फलका4 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को शव मिलने के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • भरसिया पंचायत अंतर्गत चंदवा घाट की घटना, नहाने के दौरान डूब गया था

भरसिया पंचायत अंतर्गत चंदवा घाट स्थित बरंडी नदी में बुधवार की दोपहर करीब दो बजे मोहम्मद नगर राजधानी गांव निवासी 35 वर्षीय युवक फुलो ऋषि नहाने के दौरान पानी में डूबा था। शुक्रवार को करीब 42 घंटे के बाद स्थानीय गोताखोरों की मदद से सुबह करीब 7 बजे बरामद किया गया। फलका थानाध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार मंडल ने शव को पंचनामा तैयार कर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृतक की पत्नी सुमित्रा देवी ने बताया कि बुधवार की सुबह नदी में मछली मारने के लिए गए थे। मछली मारकर घर आए और मछली घर में देकर वह नहाने के लिए चंदवा घाट चले गए थे। इसी दौरान उनका पैर गहरे पानी में चले जाने के कारण वे डूब गए। मृतक की पत्नी ने बताया कि उन्हें दो लड़का एवं तीन लड़की है। जिसका भरण पोषण करने के लिए वही एकमात्र सहारा थे।

