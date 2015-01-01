पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जश्न:कोढ़ा विधानसभा में कविता देवी की जीत पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में हर्ष

फलका3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा की जीत पर खुशी मनाते लोग।
  • भाजपा-जदयू के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अबीर गुलाल लगाकर एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर जीत की मनाई खुशियां

कोढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से एनडीए से भाजपा उम्मीदवार कविता देवी की जीत पर कोढ़ा, फलका व पोठिया के भाजपा जदयू के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अबीर गुलाल लगाकर एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर जीत की खुशियां मनाई। भाजपा प्रत्याशी कविता देवी जीत की खबर सुनते ही प्रखंड के भाजपा एवं जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर देखी गई। तो वही महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं में मायूसी छाई रही। मंगलवार को सुबह से लेकर देर रात्रि तक फलका प्रखंड में कहीं खुशी कहीं गम का नजारा चौक चौराहों पर देखने को मिला। इसी क्रम में कोढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी की हुई जीत के बाद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने खुशी का इजहार करते हुए फलका बाजार में जमकर पटाखे छोड़े एवं एक दूसरे को अबीर गुलाल लगाकर व मिठाइयां खिलाकर खुशी का इजहार किया। विकास के लिए सरकार काे दाेबारा दिया माैका : संजय झा खुशी जाहिर करने वालों में भाजपा के महामंत्री परमानंद शर्मा, प्रखंड प्रमुख सतीश मंडल, संजय झा, बलराम साह, मुखिया गोपाल कृष्ण, राजेश रंजन, विनोद मिर्धा, शंभू ठाकुर समिति शंकर मुखिया, मनोज मंडल, गायत्री देवी आदि शामिल हैं। भाजपा के संजय झा ने कहा कि कोढ़ा की जनता ने जात-पात से ऊपर उठकर विकास की और अग्रसर होने का मुद्दा बना कर एनडीए को पुनः सरकार बनाने का मौका दिए हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि कविता पासवान की जीत में एमएलसी अशोक अग्रवाल जी बधाई के पात्र हैं क्योंकि चुनाव में एमएलसी साहब का अहम भूमिका है। वे लगातार कोढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में लोगों से संपर्क बनाए हुवे थे। इस मौके पर भाजपा के दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

विधायक की धर्म पत्नी ने जीत पर जताई खुशी
मनिहारी | मनिहारी विधानसभा में तीसरी बार कांग्रेस पार्टी से विधायक मनोहर प्रसाद सिंह विजयी होने पर विधायक की धर्म पत्नी गिरजा देवी अपने परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ कटिहार पहुंच कर विधायक सहित समर्थकों को बधाई दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह विधायक की जीत नही बल्कि जनता की जीत है । मालूम हो की विधायक मनोहर प्रसाद सिंह वर्ष 2010 मे आई जी पद से सेवा निवृत्त होने के बाद जद यू के टिकट से चुनाव लड़े थे और जीत दर्ज किया था। जबकि वर्ष 2015 मे कांग्रेस पार्टी के टिकट पर चुनाव जीते। पुनः इस वर्ष भी जनता ने उन्हें विधायक बना दिया।

मनिहारी विधायक मनोहर सिंह लगातार जीतने की बनाई हैट्रिक
मनिहारी | मनिहारी विधायक मनोहर प्रसाद सिंह लगातार तीसरी बार मनिहारी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक चुने जाने पर मनिहारी में हर्ष का माहौल है। महागठबंधन केे कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी मनोहर सिंह को 82177 मत प्राप्त हुआ। वही एनडीए प्रत्याशी जदयू के शंभू कुमार सुमन को 61532 मत प्राप्त हुए वहीं लोजपा के अनिल उरांव को 20272 मत प्राप्त हुए ।इस प्रकार से मनोहर प्रसाद सिंह ने 20645 मत से विजय हासिल किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें