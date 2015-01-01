पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:भूमि सर्वेक्षण को लेकर ग्राम सभा का आयोजन

फलका4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फलका में प्रशिक्षण देते अधिकारी ।
  • 62 वर्ष के बाद हो रहा है बिहार विशेष सर्वेक्षण कार्यक्रम, भूमि दाता को काफी सुविधा होगी

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मघेली व मोरसंडा पंचायत में विशेष सर्वेक्षण अधिनियम 2011 के आलोक में सर्वेक्षण कार्यक्रम शुभारंभ करने के लिए ग्राम सभा का आयोजन किया गया। ग्राम सभा की अध्यक्षता मघेली में मुखिया खैरुनिशां व मोरसंडा में उप मुखिया राजीव अक्षय ने की। मौके पर राजस्व अधिकारी मो आरिफ हुसैन ने कहा कि 62 वर्ष के बाद राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग बिहार के निर्देश के आलोक में बिहार विशेष सर्वेक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत सर्वेक्षण कार्यों का सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए सर्वेक्षण एवं बंदोबस्त अधिनियम 2011 एवं नियमावली 2012 तथा संशोधित अधिनियम 2017 तथा यथा संशोधित नियमावली 2019 तकनीकी मार्गदर्शिका में वित्त प्रावधानों के अनुसार निदेशक भू अभिलेख एवं परिमाप बिहार पटना के आदेशानुसार प्राधिकृत एजेंसी आईआईसी टेक्नोलॉजी के सहयोग से फलका अंचल के अंतर्गत सभी राजस्व ग्रामों में विशेष सर्वेक्षण का कार्य प्रारंभ किया जा रहा है। जिससे सभी भूमि का सर्वेक्षण किया जाएगा और डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत सभी को कंप्यूटराइज किया जा रहा है। सर्वेक्षण हो जाने के बाद भूमि दाता को काफी सुविधा होगी। क्योंकि भूमि से संबंधित विवाद इस क्षेत्र में काफी होता है जो समाप्त हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें