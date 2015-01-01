पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:ट्रैक्टर ने बाइक सवार को मारी टक्कर, पिता और पुत्री जख्मी

फलकाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पकड़िया के कुरसेला-फारबिसगंज के पास की घटना

मंगलवार की संध्या करीब छह बजे फलका थाना क्षेत्र के पकड़िया गांव के करीब एसएच 77 कुरसेला फारबिसगंज पर एक अज्ञात अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार कर फरार हो गया। ठोकर लगने के कारण बाइक सवार दो लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। वहीं घटना में बाइक सवार की एक वर्षीय नतनी बाल बाल बच गई। दोनों जख्मी को ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से फलका सीएचसी लाया गया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने जख्मी बाइक चालक व पुत्री का प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद गंभीर हालत देख बेहतर उपचार के लिए सदर अस्पताल कटिहार रेफर कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार कबलसिया ग्राम निवासी 48 वर्षीय शंभू मंडल एवं 27 वर्षीय उनकी पुत्री पूनम देवी तथा उनकी एक वर्षीय नतनी गुड़िया कुमारी तीनों बाइक पर सवार होकर बेटी को छोड़ने के लिस उनके ससुराल चिकनी काढ़ागोला जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान पकड़िया गांव के एसएच 77 पर पोठिया की ओर से आ रही तेज रफ्तार अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर ने ठोकर मार मौके से फरार हो गया। जिसमें दोनों पिता व पुत्री गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें