साईबर क्राईम:निकासी के दौरान छात्रा के एटीएम कार्ड की हेराफेरी कर उड़ाए 1.80 लाख रुपए

फारबिसगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • लोन चुकाने को लेकर पिता ने पुत्री के खाता में रुपया ट्रांसफर किया था

शहर के सदर रोड स्थित यूको बैंक के एटीएम से रुपये की निकासी करने गई बीए पार्ट वन की एक छात्रा का एटीएम कार्ड की हेराफेरी कर एक लाख अस्सी हजार रुपये की अवैध निकासी अज्ञात साइबर अपराधियों द्वारा कर लिए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। इस बावत आलम टोला निवासी पीड़ित छात्रा रोजीना परवीन पिता मो.वासिल द्वारा स्थानीय थाना में आवेदन दिया गया है। घटना के संबंध में पीड़ित छात्रा ने यूको बैंक का ग्राहक बताते हुए विगत 21 नवम्बर को खाता से रुपये की निकासी के उद्देश्य से वह अपने भाई के साथ यूको बैंक के एटीएम पहुंची। जहां वह अलग-अलग किस्तों में चालिस हजार रुपये की निकासी किया। इस दरम्यान एक अज्ञात युवक भी एटीएम में पूर्व से खड़ा था। जो बातचीत के क्रम में सहयोग करने के नाम पर एटीएम कार्ड हाथ में लेते हुए हेराफेरी कर लिया। छात्रा के अनुसार उक्त साइबर अपराधी ने एटीएम कार्ड को बदल कर उनके बैंक खाता से 01 लाख 80 हजार रुपया फर्जी तरीके से निकासी कर लिया। इस बीच छात्रा के द्वारा चालीस हजार रुपये की निकासी करने के बाद किसी तरह का मैसेज नहीं आने पर वह बैंक पहुंची। जिसके बाद बैंक कर्मी को शिकायत किया। जहां कर्मी द्वारा मैसेज आने की बात कही गई। जब सोमवार को वह पुनः एटीएम से रुपए निकालने गई तो किसी तरह का ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं होने पर बैंक में इसकी जानकारी देने पर कर्मियों ने उनका एटीएम कार्ड बदल लिए जाने की बात कही साथ ही उनके खाता से एक लाख अस्सी हजार रुपये भी निकाले जाने की जानकारी दी। जिसके बाद तो वह हतप्रभ हो गई। हालांकि इस सबके बावजूद उनके खाता में तकरीबन बत्तीस हजार रुपये शेष रहने के बाद एटीएम को लॉक कराया गया। बतादें कि छात्रा के पिता मो.वासिल फारबिसगंज में ही रेल विभाग में ग्रुप डी के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। उनके पिताजी व्यक्तिगत लोन को अदा करने को लेकर एसबीआई की शाखा से पर्सनल लोन लिया था। साथ ही लोन की उक्त राशि को अपनी पुत्री के खाता में ट्रांसफर कर दिया था। इधर मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए थानाध्यक्ष ने जांच कर कारवाई की बात कही है।

