जीत कि खुशी:भारतीय जनता पार्टी की बिहार में जीत पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया जश्न, बांटी मिठाई

फारबिसगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की बिहार में जबरदस्त जीत दर्ज करने एवं फारबिसगंज विधानसभा से विद्यासागर केसरी उर्फ मंचन केसरी के दूसरी बार जीत पर बजरंग दल ने जश्न मनाया। इस मौके पर बजरंग दल के पूर्व जिला संयोजक मनोज सोनी ने मंगलवार को फारबिसगंज प्रखंड के रमई पंचायत के गोलाबारी में कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलकर उनकी हौसला को बढ़ाते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं को भगवा गमछा से सम्मानित करते हुए मिठाइयां बांटी। इस दौरान मनोज सोनी ने कहा भारतीय जनता पार्टी की जीत समस्त फारबिसगंज के कार्यकर्ता एवं समस्त देव तुल्य समाज की जीत है। लोगों ने अयोध्या श्री राम मंदिर एवं कश्मीर मुद्दा 370 35 ए और तीन तलाक बिल से खुश होकर भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को भारतीय जनता पार्टी के खाते में बढ़त सीट देकर तोहफा दिया है।

