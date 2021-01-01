पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:मौत के बाद नर्सिंग होम में तोड़फोड़ मामले में चिकित्सक ने कराया केस

फारबिसगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • 16 लोगों को बनाया नामजद आरोपी, चार दर्जन अज्ञात पर लगाया आरोप
  • रविवार को कॉलेज चौक के समीप ईश्वर दयाल अस्पताल की घटना

विगत रविवार को शहर के कॉलेज चौक के समीप ईश्वर दयाल नामक अस्पताल में इलाजरत एक मरीज की चिकित्सा के दौरान मौत हो जाने के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों द्वारा हो-हंगामा मामले में अस्पताल के चिकित्सक डॉ.जी.एन.चौपाल ने स्थानीय थाना में केस दर्ज कराया। तकरीबन पचास अज्ञात सहित सोलह लोगों को नामजद आरोपी बनाया है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में चिकित्सक ने कहा है कि विगत बाइस जनवरी को मरीज का स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ने पर बेहतर ईलाज के लिए रेफर किया गया। बावजूद परिजन उक्त मरीज को कही नहीं ले गए। जिसके बाद देर रात रोगी की मौत हो गई। तेईस जनवरी को मैं अपने क्लिनिक पर था। जहां बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने लाठी, डंडा,लोहे का रॉड से लैस होकर आए और जाति सूचक गाली-गलौज करते हुए अस्पताल में आग लगाने की बात कहते हुए क्लिनिक के सामने टायर जलाकर आगजनी करने लगे। इस क्रम में क्लिनिक के अंदर घुस कर कर्मियों के साथ मारपीट करने लगे। मारपीट के दरम्यान जहां नरेश चौपाल नामक कर्मी का दोनों पैर टूट गया वहीं अन्य कर्मी जख्मी हो गए। डॉ.चौपाल ने नामजद आरोपियों पर एम्बुलेंस का शीशा सहित कई वाहन, टेलीफोन, कुर्सी सहित कई कीमती सामान को तोड़फोड़ किये जाने का आरोप लगाया है। उक्त तोड़फोड़ में उन्होंने करीब दो लाख रुपये की क्षति होने की बात कही है। साथ ही क्लिनिक के कर्मी का कीमती मोबाइल छीन लेने तथा बलपूर्वक 20 हजार रुपये नगद लेने की बात प्राथमिकी में कहा है। वहीं रंगदारी के तौर पर जबरन चेक बुक पर एक लाख रुपये की राशि को भरकर हस्ताक्षर करवा लिये जाने की भी बात का जिक्र किया है। इसके अलावा चिकित्सक ने अस्पताल का मूल रजिस्टर, रिस्क बांड को फाड़ दिए जाने का उल्लेख प्राथमिकी में किया है। इधर मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए थानाध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार यादवेंदु ने चिकित्सक के आवेदन के आलोक में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करते हुए आरोपित किये लोगों के विरुद्ध कारवाई की बात कही है।

