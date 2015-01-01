पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का जश्न:फारबिसगंज और नरपतगंज में भाजपा प्रत्याशी की जीत पर भाजपाईयों ने निकाला विजय जुलूस

फारबिसगंज38 मिनट पहले
  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में एनडीए की सरकार बनने व अपनी प्रत्याशियों की जीत की खुशी मनाते कार्यकर्ता

विधानसभा चुनाव में फारबिसगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी विधायक विद्यासागर उर्फ मंचन केशरी के पुनः जीत पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर खुशी मनाते हुए विजय जुलूस निकाला। इस दौरान विधायक ने खुली गाड़ी में बैठ तहे दिल से जनता का आभार जता अभिवादन किया।

विजय जुलूस ढोल-नगाड़े, गाजे-बाजे, अबीर गुलाल एवं गगनचुंबी नारों के साथ फारबिसगंज का भ्रमण किया। इस दौरान चौक-चौराहे पर जमकर आतिशबाजियां करते हुए भारत माता की जय वंदे मातरम के साथ-साथ जगह-जगह पर नरेंद्र मोदी, नीतीश कुमार, एनडीए गठबंधन जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाये गये। इस दौरान विधायक का काफिला जहां-जहां पहुंचा उनका जगह फूल माला पहनाकर भव्य स्वागत किया गया। इस मौके पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा फारबिसगंज में लगातार दूसरी बार कमल खिला लोगों ने भाजपा की विकासपरक नीतियों एवं सरकार की नेक नीयत को अपना मत दिल खोल कर दे दिया है। उनके इस विजय जुलूस में बिमल सिंह, मनोज झा, अंशु कन्नौजिया, रजत सिंह, रघुनंदन साह, रंजन साह, प्रसेनजीत चौधरी, प्रेम केशरी, आयुष कुमार, अश्वनी वर्मा, परमानंद यादव, नीरज निराला, मनोज सोनी, चांदनी सिंह, शिवानी सिंह, नीलिमा साह, नीतू जायसवाल, पप्पू कुमार, अमित निराला, सुनील चौरसिया, बिपिन मेहता, जितेंद्र साह आदि सैकडों भाजपा कार्यकर्ता सहित समर्थक मौजूद थे ।

विधायक केशरी ने जनता व कार्यकर्ताओं का तहे दिल से जताया आभार
जनता के आशीर्वाद के बिना लोकतंत्र में सफलता नहीं
भाजपा विधायक सह प्रत्याशी विद्यासागर उर्फ मंचन केसरी ने लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में उत्साह व उमंग के साथ चुनाव में भाग लेने के लिए विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जनता को बधाई दी है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने शांतिपूर्ण मतदान सम्पन्न कराने के लिए चुनाव आयोग सहित प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को भी साधुवाद दिया है।

नरपतगंज में विधायक का स्वागत करते कार्यकर्ता।
चौबीस घंटे जरूरत मंदो के लिए खुले रहेंगे दरवाजे : जयप्रकाश

नरपतगंज विधानसभा से भाजपा के टिकट पर ऐतिहासिक 28 हजार से ज्यादा मतों से जीत दर्ज करने के बाद भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयप्रकाश यादव मंगलवार की रात अपने पैतृक गांव भरगामा प्रखंड के शेखपुरा पहुंचकर रात बिताई। सुबह होते ही उनके आवास पर बधाई देने वालों का तांता उमड़ पड़ा। दिन के 10 बजे के बाद भरगामा से विशाल विजय जुलूस निकालकर महथावा बाजार होते हुए जयनगर, मिरदौल, पिठौरा, गोखलापुर, फतेहपुर, बड़हारा, नाथपुर होते हुए नरपतगंज बाजार पहुंचे। नरपतगंज बाजार पहुंचने से पूर्व छपरा टोला स्थित सार्वजनिक हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचकर बजरंगबली की पूजा अर्चना की। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक साथ होली और दीपावली मनाई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर आतिशबाजी करते हुए एक दूसरे को अबीर गुलाल लगाकर बधाई दी। मंदिर के संस्थापक सुरेंद्र उर्फ ननकी यादव के आवास पर पहुंचे। जहां उनका भव्य स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान उन्होंने भास्कर के साथ खास मुलाकात में कहा कि जरुरत मंदो के लिए चौबीस घंटे उनके घर के दरवाजा खुला रहेगा।

उसके बाद नरपतगंज बाजार का भ्रमण करते हुए सार्वजनिक दुर्गा मंदिर पहुंचे। विजय जुलूस के दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं की अपार भीड़ एवं जनसमर्थन को देखकर नवनिर्वाचित विधायक जयप्रकाश यादव भी गदगद दिखे। उन्होंने लोगों का आश्वासन दिया कि नरपतगंज की जनता के साथ सदैव सुख दुख में खड़े रहेंगे एवं विकास कार्य को नया आयाम देकर बेहतर नरपतगंज बनाने की बात कही। विजयी जुलूस में विधायक जयप्रकाश यादव के साथ भाजपा कार्यकर्ता प्रमोद यादव, पवन सिंह,संतोष सिंह विनय कुमार सिंह, मनीष कुमार दास, रामानंद लाल देव, मनजीत मिश्र, बिट्टू उर्फ सागर यादव, मनोज भगत, संजय राम, रिशु यादव, दीपनारायण प्रदीप पासवान, अरुण समेत बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता व स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने विधायक का भव्य स्वागत किया।

