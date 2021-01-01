पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं होगी अब परेशानी, फारबिसगंज सब डिवीजन कार्यालय की हुई स्थापना

फारबिसगंज2 घंटे पहले
सब डिवीजन फारबिसगंज की अधिसूचना के बाद कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 30 किमी दूर अररिया जाने की जरूरत नहीं, फारबिसगंज सब डिवीजन के 1.20 लाख उपभोक्ताओं को मिली राहत

फारबिसगंज के लोगों को अब बिजली समस्या के लिए 30 किलोमीटर की दौड़ लगाकर अररिया कार्यालय की चक्कर काटने की जरूरत नहीं होगो। अब फारबिसगंज में ही डिवीजन कार्यालय की स्थापना कर दी गई है। उपभोक्ताओं की लगातार बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए नार्थ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी लिमिटेड के अधिकारियों ने इसका निर्णय लिया। वही जिले में अभी तक अररिया डिवीजन काम कर रहा है। जिला की समस्याओं को अररिया से ही हल किया जाता था। समस्या होने पर पूरे जिलावासी को अररिया का ही चक्कर लगाना पड़ता था।

बिल सुधरवाने, खराब मीटर बदलवाने जैसी समस्या से परेशान हाेते थे उपभाेक्ता
ज्यादा परेशानी बिल सुधरवाने, खराब मीटर बदलवाने व जैसी समस्या को दूर कराने में होती थी। इसी परेशानी को देखते हुए नए डिवीजन का प्रस्ताव भेजा गया था। जिला में लगभग 350000 बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या है। इसमें फारबिसगंज सब डिवीजन पर 1.20 लाख और अररिया पर 2.30 लाख उपभोक्ताओं का भार है। इस डिवीजन में फारबिसगंज और नरपतगंज को सब डिवीजन बनाने की बात कही जा रही है, हालाकि नरपतगंज सब डिवीजन बनाने को लेकर सभी तैयारी कर ली जा चुकी है, बहुत जल्द ही वहा भी सब डिवीजन कार्यालय स्थापित कर दिया जाएगा।

घूरना, नरपतगंज, जोगबनी, फारबिसगंज और ग्रामीण शहरी क्षेत्र के उपभोक्ता का होंगे लाभान्वित
घूरना, नरपतगंज,जोगबनी, फारबिसगंज ग्रामीण, फारबिसगंज शहरी इन क्षेत्र के उपभोक्ता अपनी समस्या को लेकर फारबिसगंज कार्यालय में ही अपने कार्यों को निष्पादित करवा पाएंगे। फारबिसगंज में अभी तक सहायक विद्युत अभियंता नियुक्त थे डिवीजन बनने के साथ ही विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता मिथिलेश कुमार रजक की नियुक्ति भी आज से कि जा चुकी है। जिला में दोनों डिवीजनों में कार्य बंट जाने से उपभोक्ताओं की मुश्किलें आसान होंगी। सब डिबीजन बन जाने से लाेगों का समय की बहुत बचत होगी और समस्याओं का समाधान त्वरित किया जाएगा।

