पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डिक्की तोड़वा गिरोह ने दो बाइक की डिक्की तोड़ी:दिनदहाड़े दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर अपराधियों ने बाइक की डिक्की तोड़कर निकाले ~4 लाख

फारबिसगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों पीड़ितों में एक कुर्साकांटा का जबकि दूसरा भरगामा थाना का निवासी
  • पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने में जुटी, शहर के ज्योति मोड़ एवं सुभाष चौक की घटना

दिनदहाड़े शहर के दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर अज्ञात डिक्की तोड़वा गिरोह ने दो बाइक की डिक्की तोड़कर चार लाख रुपए पर हाथ साफ करने में सफल रहे। उक्त घटना अस्पताल रोड के ज्योति मोड़ एवं फारबिसगंज-जोगबनी मार्ग में सुभाष चौक के समीप की बतायी गई है।

उक्त दोनों पीड़ितों के द्वारा स्थानीय थाना में आवेदन सौंपा गया है। थाना में दिए गए आवेदन में कुर्साकांटा थाना क्षेत्र के सुंदरी वार्ड संख्या-9 निवासी मो. रिजवान पिता मो. ताहिर ने कहा है कि बुधवार को वे फारबिसगंज के सदर रोड स्थित पंजाब नैशनल बैंक की शाखा से अलग-अलग किस्तों में पहले ढाई लाख एवं 59 हजार रुपये की निकासी किया। निकासी के बाद उक्त रुपये में से तीन लाख बाइक की डिक्की एवं नो हजार पॉकेट में रख कर सुभाष चौक के समीप एचडीएफसी के एटीएम आया। जहां पीड़ित एवं उसके भाई तबरेज एटीएम में चला गया। जबकि चचेरा भाई मो. इसताक बाइक के समीप खड़ा रहा। इसी बीच दो अज्ञात युवक आया और उसके पैर में कुछ लगे रहने की बात कही। जिसके बाद रुपये की रखवाली कर रहे मो. इसताक नीचे झुककर पैर देखने लगा। इतने में ही गिरोह के दोनों उच्चकों ने डिक्की तोड़कर उसमें रखे तीन लाख रुपये लेकर फरार हो गया। वहीं दूसरी ओर शहर के ज्योति चौक के समीप डिक्की तोड़वा गिरोह के सदस्यों द्वारा एक लाख रुपए बाइक की डिक्की तोड़कर निकाले जाने की घटना प्रकाश में आया है। इस बावत भरगामा थाना क्षेत्र के सिमरबनी निवासी धर्मपाल कुमार पिता विनोद साह के द्वारा थाना में आवेदन सौंपा गया है।जिसमे उन्होंने ज्योति चौक के समीप बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा की शाखा से एक लाख रुपए की निकासी कर डिक्की में रखकर बगल के दुकान में गया। दुकान से लौटने के बाद वह बाइक पर बैठ कर चलता बना। जहां मार्केटिंग यार्ड के समीप पहुंचने पर देखा कि बाइक की डिक्की टूटा हुआ है। साथ ही रुपये का बैग गायब है। पीड़ित ने रुपये वाली बैग में एटीएम कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, पासबुक एवं चेकबुक भी गायब होने की बात कही है। मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए थानाध्यक्ष ने आवेदन के आलोक में जांच कर कारवाई करने की बात कही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें