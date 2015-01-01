पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:अपराधियों ने युवक को मारी गोली, कटिहार रेफर

फारबिसगंज12 घंटे पहले
  • घायल जोगबनी थाना का अमौना निवासी

शुक्रवार की देर रात अज्ञात अपराधियों ने एक युवक को गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया। तीस वर्षीय घायल युवक का नाम मो.अकरम जोगबनी थाना क्षेत्र के अमौना वार्ड संख्या दो निवासी मो. इजरायल का पुत्र है। वह पेशे से बूचड़ का काम करता है। घटना के बाद गंभीर रूप से गोली से जख्मी युवक को स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक चिकित्सा के बाद स्थिति को देखते हुए कटिहार मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया है।

घटना के संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार यादवेंदू ने बताया कि सूचना के बाद गोली से जख्मी युवक को थाना क्षेत्र के रामपुर दक्षिण वार्ड संख्या दो से घायलावस्था में अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां उससे घटना के बारे में पूछताछ की कोशिश की गई। मगर उसके द्वारा जो जानकारी दी गई है उस पर पुलिस ने संदेह जताया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष के अनुसार घायल द्वारा बताये गये घटनास्थल संदिग्ध प्रतीत होता है। बहरहाल कटिहार में घायल का इलाज होने के बावजूद पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है। बताया गया कि गंभीर रूप से घायल होने के कारण वह कुछ बोलने में भी असमर्थ था।

