विरोध:आयुष चिकित्सकों को ऑपरेशन के अधिकार दिए जाने के विरोध में 12 घंटे तक सरकारी व निजी क्लीनिक बंद

फारबिसगंज4 घंटे पहले
सरकारी अस्पताल में ओपीडी काउंटर बंद और पसरा रहा सन्नाटा।
  • ओपीडी बंद से स्वास्थ्य सेवा चरमराई, ठंड में मरीजों को बिना इलाज घर वापस लौटने की रही विवशता, भटकते रहे मरीज
  • सरकारी अस्पताल के ओपीडी बंद रहने के कारण मरीजों की नहीं बनी पर्ची, एक्स-रे सेंटर भी रहा बंद
  • चिकित्सक संघ ने क्लीनिक बंद कर रहे एक दिवसीय हड़ताल पर

आयुष चिकित्सकों को आॅपरेशन करने के अधिकार दिए जाने के विरोध एवं आईएमए के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को फारबिसगंज के सरकारी और निजी अस्पताल के चिकित्सक 6 बजे सुबह से 6 बजे शाम तक एक दिवसीय हड़ताल पर रहे। जहां अनुमंडल भर के सरकारी अस्पतालों में ओपीडी सेवा बंद रही। जिससे स्वास्थ्य सेवा चरमरा गई। ठंड में मरीजों को बिना इलाज वापस लौटने की विवशता रही। हालांकि आपातसेवा बहाल रही। एंबुलेंस तो दौड़ता रहा लेकिन विडंबना थी की वो जाम में फंसी रही। ओपीडी बंद रहने के कारण घायल व गर्भवती महिलाओं का पर्ची नहीं बना। चिकित्सकों के हड़ताल पर रहने के कारण अस्पताल में पर्ची काउंटर, दवा काउंटर, एक्स-रे सेंटर भी बंद रहा। जहां हड़ताल का असर व्यापक देखने को मिला। सरकारी के साथ निजी अस्पतालों में भी मरीज इलाज के लिए भटकते रहे। इमरजेंसी सेवा में लगातार मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती रही। इलाज के लिए ढोलबज्जा से आयी रेशमा खातून, सबिता कुमारी ने बताया कि उसकी मां काफी बीमार है, लेकिन उसे नहीं पता कि उसे किस प्रकार अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाएं, ओपीडी बंद है। बेबी खातून ने कहा कि उनके बेटी के कान में दर्द हैं। अस्पताल में चिकित्सक ही नहीं हैं। जाएं तो जाए कहां।

मिक्सोपैथी की व्यवस्था आमजन की सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़
आईएमए राज्य कार्यकारिणी सदस्य डॉक्टर अजय सिंह ने कहा की यह मिक्सोपैथी कि व्यवस्था आमजन के जानमाल की सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़ है। यह आईएमए स्वीकार नहीं करेगा। क्योंकि आईएमए समाजहित की अवधारणा रखने वाला एक संगठन है। बता दें की इसके पहले भी बीते 8 दिसंबर को आईएमए की पदाधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में अस्पताल परिसर में चिकित्सकों ने प्रदर्शन कर हिदायत दी थी। उन्होंने कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा संस्थानों से पढ़ाई किए डॉक्टरों को आधुनिक एलोपैथ के समरूप मान्यता देने से इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन में नाराजगी है। एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों का मानना है कि संगठन समाज सेवा के दृष्टिकोण से कार्य करता है। क्योंकि सरकार की नीति व दिशा निर्देशों के अनुकूल आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकीय संस्थानों से शिक्षा हासिल किए चिकित्सकों को नाक,कान व गला की सर्जरी के लिए भी उपयुक्त माना जाएगा। जो मिक्सोपैथी को बढ़ावा देगा। इससे बिना योग्यता के ही लोग सर्जरी करेंगे।

आईएमए संघ के चिकित्सकों ने सरकार के मिक्सोपैथी कानून का किया विरोध

रेड क्रॉस परिसर में एकजुट होकर विरोध करते चिकित्सक।
रेड क्रॉस परिसर में एकजुट होकर विरोध करते चिकित्सक।

अररिया | इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन संघ के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को चिकित्सकों ने अपनी-अपनी क्लिनिक को बंद कर एकदिवसीय हड़ताल पर डटे रहे। आईएमए संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ.मोइज के अध्यक्षता में चिकित्सकों ने रेड क्रॉस सोसायटी में एकजुट होकर सरकार के मिक्सोपैथी कानून का विरोध किया। विरोध करते हुए संघ के कोषाध्यक्ष डॉ.सुदर्शन झा ने बताया कि सरकार का यह कानून मॉडर्न मेडिसिन के लिए काफी खतरनाक साबित होगा। इस कानून के मुताबिक जिस चिकित्सक को सर्जरी का ज्ञान नहीं है वह डॉक्टर भी सर्जरी करेंगे। जिसके कारण मरीज की सर्जरी के बाद जटिलता बढ़ेगी और मृत्यु दर में काफी वृद्धि होगी। ऐसा भी हो सकता है कि सर्जरी के बाद मरीज की किसी अन्य अंग को नुकसान पहुंचे, इसलिए यह कानून गरीब मरीज के लिए घातक साबित होगा। इतना ही नहीं चिकित्सक वर्ग में मॉडर्न मेडिसिन के प्रति उदासीनता बढ़ेगी। जिसके कारण लंबे समय के बाद इसका दुष्परिणाम देखने को मिलेगा। हड़ताल पर डटे चिकित्सकों ने इस कानून का भर्त्सना करते हुए ऐसे कानून को गरीब मरीज के लिए अभिशाप बताया। चिकित्सकों ने यह भी बताया कि आईएमए के राष्ट्रीय आह्वान पर आगे भी विरोध जारी रहेगा। मौके पर डॉ.कुमार आंनद, डॉ आसिफ रसीद, डॉ.पीके झा, डॉ.गोपाल कुमार झा, डॉ. साकिब आजम, डॉ प्रताप, डॉ भूपेंद्र कुमार, डॉ. साजी, डॉ ऋषव राज आदि उपस्थित थे।

