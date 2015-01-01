पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयंती समारोह मौ. अबुल कलाम आजाद:टेक्निकल शिक्षा के लिए उन्होंने की थी आईटीआई की स्थापना

  • मौ. अबुल कलाम आजाद का देश के प्रथम शिक्षामंत्री के तौर पर उनका बड़ा योगदान रहा

एसजी सेंटर सेंटर फैंसी मार्केट के निदेशक व प्राइवेट कोचिंग एसोसिएशन इंडिया के संस्थापक राशिद जुनैद ने कहा कि भारत रत्न मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद की याद में राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस प्रत्येक वर्ष 11 नवंबर को मनाया जाता है। लेकिन इस वर्ष शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में कार्यक्रम आयोजित नहीं किए जा सकें। मौलाना कलाम देश के प्रथम शिक्षा मंत्री के तौर पर देश के शिक्षा में बड़ा योगदान रहा है उन्होंने प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक शिक्षा के साथ-साथ औद्योगिक एवं टेक्निकल शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए आईटीआई की भी स्थापना की। उन्होंने ही 14 वर्ष तक की आयु के बच्चों के लिए मुफ्त एवं अनिवार्य शिक्षा की सबसे पहले वकालत की। मौलाना कलाम गांधीवादी विचारधारा के थे जिस कारण गांधीजी के काफी करीबी माने जाते थे और संपूर्ण देश के लोगों का उन्हें अपार स्नेह मिलता था

समारोह पूर्वक मनाई गई अबुल कलाम आज़ाद की जयंती

महान शिक्षाविद देशरत्न भारत के प्रथम शिक्षा मंत्री मौलाना अबुल कलाम आज़ाद की जयंती शहर के ऑल इंडिया सीमांचल जन विकास परिषद के प्रधान कार्यालय आजाद नगर में समारोह पूर्वक मनाया गई। जयंती समारोह की अध्यक्षता संस्था के जिला अध्यक्ष मुजफ्फर हाशमी ने किया। इस अवसर पर संस्था के जिला अध्यक्ष मुजफ्फर हाशमी, मासूम रेजा, नौशाद आलम प्रवक्ता फैजान अहमद, सरफराज फारुकी, अमोद कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

अबुल कलाम आजाद की जयंती पर स्कूली बच्चों ने पुष्प अर्पित कर किया याद

बुधवार को उत्क्रमित माध्यमिक विद्यालय अमौना में स्वतंत्र भारत के प्रथम शिक्षा मंत्री व स्वतंत्रता सेनानी अबुल कलाम आजाद की जयंती मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर उनके तैल चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर माल्यार्पण किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक प्रकाश चंद्र विश्वास ने की। अपने संबोधन में प्रधानाध्यापक ने कहा भारत को स्वतंत्र कराने में कलाम साहब सेनानी के रुप में अहम भूमिका निभाई। स्वतंत्रता पश्चात प्रथम शिक्षा मंत्री के रूप में अहम कार्य किये, खासतौर पर उच्च शिक्षा के लिए मिल का पत्थर साबित किया। हम सभी को उनके चारित्रिक गुणों तथा कर्मठता को अपने-अपने जीवन में उतारना चाहिए। इस अवसर पर विद्यालय के शिक्षकों में मुकेश कुमार, राजीव झा रौशन आरा, नाजरा बानो, शबाना बेगम, बबीता कुमारी, सोनी कुमारी चौरसिया, छात्रों में कंचन कुमारी, नाहेदा, अंकिता, आदि उपस्थित थे।

