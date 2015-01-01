पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अचानक लगी आग से खेत में रखी धान की फसल हुई खाक

फारबिसगंज12 घंटे पहले
  • ढोलबज्जा पंचायत के गढ़ीपाल वार्ड संख्या बारह में हुई घटना

खेत से काटकर कामत पर रखे गए धान में अचानक आग लगने से तकरीबन ढाई सौ क्विंटल धान जलकर राख हो गया। उक्त घटना ढोलबज्जा पंचायत के गढ़ीपाल वार्ड संख्या बारह की बतायी गई है। वहीं इस अगलगी में पीड़ित कृषक द्वारा तीन लाख से अधिक रुपये की क्षति की जानकारी दी गई है। इस बावत ढोलबज्जा के वार्ड संख्या चार निवासी पीड़ित कृषक केशव पांडेय पिता नरेंद्र कुमार पांडेय एवं रमेन्द्र नारायण पांडेय ने बताया कि विगत कई दिनों से उपजाए गए धान को काटकर खलिहान (कामत) पर रखा गया था।

जहां शनिवार को अचानक रखे गए सभी धान में आग लग गई। जिसके बाद घटना की सूचना दमकल विभाग को दिया गया। मौके पर पहुंचे दमकल कर्मियों के प्रयास से तकरीबन डेढ़ घंटे बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। कृषक केशव पांडेय ने किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति द्वारा आगजनी की इस घटना को अंजाम दिए जाने की आशंका जताई है। जबकि उन्होंने इस संबंध में ना तो नाम का खुलासा किया है और ना ही स्थानीय थाना में किसी के विरुद्ध रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराया है। उन्होंने अगलगी की इस घटना में करीब ढाई सौ क्विंटल धान के जलकर नष्ट हो जाने की बात कही। पीड़ित ने उक्त धान कुल सात एकड़ खेत में उपजाये जाने की बात कही।

