सुविधा:दीपावली तथा छठ पर्व पर रेलवे ने दी सौगात 11 नवंबर से दिल्ली से जोगबनी के लिए ट्रेन

फारबिसगंज3 घंटे पहले
फारबिसगंज का रेलवे स्टेशन।
  • आनंद विहार से प्रातः 9:00 बजे खुलकर दूसरे दिन अपराह्न 11:15 बजे जोगबनी पहुंचेगी

दीपावली तथा छठ के अवसर पर रेलवे मंत्रालय ने सीमांचल क्षेत्र वासियों को सौगात दी है। रेलवे द्वारा जारी विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार आगामी 11 नवंबर से 04428 के रूप में आनंद विहार से तथा 04427 के जोगबनी से आनंद विहार के लिए उत्सव एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाए जाने की घोषणा की है। यह ट्रेन आनंद विहार से प्रातः 9:00 बजे खुल कर दूसरे दिन अपराहन 11:15 बजे जोगबनी पहुंचेगी तथा उसी दिन सायंकाल 5:15 बजे जोगबनी से खुलकर दूसरे दिन रात्रि 10:15 आनंद बिहार पहुंचेगी। इस नई ट्रेन के परिचालन की घोषणा का बिहार डेली पैसेंजर एसोसिएशन के सदस्य बच्छराज राखेचा तथा रेलवे कंप्यूटर फोरम के सदस्य विनोद सरावगी ने स्वागत करते हुए बताया कि इस ट्रेन का मार्ग भाया वाराणसी लखनऊ बरेली होकर है जो रेल यात्रियों के लिए काफी सुविधाजनक और उपयोगी है। यह ट्रेन आनंद विहार से मंगलवार और शुक्रवार को छोड़कर तथा जोगबनी से बुधवार शनिवार को छोड़कर सप्ताह में 5 दिन चलेगी तथा कुल 8 फेरे लगाएगी। इस ट्रेन की संरचना में सामान्य श्रेणी के 14 कोच तथा शयनयान श्रेणी के 6 कोच होंगे तथा दो एसएलआर कुल 22 डिब्बे होंगे। वातानुकूलित श्रेणी के कोच का संयोजन इस ट्रेन में नहीं किया गया है। गौरतलब है की 20 अक्टूबर से आनंद विहार तथा जोगबनी के बीच घोषित 04011- 0 4012 पूजा स्पेशल साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पूर्व से चल रही है। जो 27 नवम्बर तक कुल 12 फेरे यह ट्रेन लगाएगी।

