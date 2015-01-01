पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:फोरलेन पार कर रही बच्ची को वाहन ने रौंदा, मौत

फारबिसगंजएक घंटा पहले
दुर्घटना के बाद फोनलेन जाम करते लोगों को समझाती पुलिस।
  • फारबिसगंज-अररिया के बीच ढोलबज्जा के समीप की घटना, आक्रोशित लोगों ने किया सड़क जाम

खेत से घर लौट रही एक दस वर्षीय बच्ची को अज्ञात वाहन के द्वारा रौंदे जाने से मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। उक्त घटना फारबिसगंज-अररिया फोरलेन स्थित ढोलबज्जा के समीप की है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष एनके यादवेंदु पुलिस के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवार से घटना की जानकारी ली। जबकि पीड़ित परिजनों द्वारा शव को फोरलेन पर रख कर मुआवजे की मांग पर अड़े हुए हैं। जिसके चलते बड़ी संख्या में वाहनों की कतार लगी रही। दस वर्षीय मृत बच्ची का नाम साबरी बताया गया है जो ढोलबज्जा पंचायत के पंजाब टोला वार्ड संख्या तेरह निवासी मो.तौहीद शाह की नतिनी थी। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि मृत बच्ची के पिता फोरलेन के बगल अवस्थित अपने खेत में धान का फसल कटवा रहे थे। जहां से बच्ची फोरलेन पार कर घर लौट रही थी। इसी बीच अररिया की ओर से आ रहे किसी अज्ञात चार चक्का वाहन ने बच्ची को रौंद दिया। जिसके बाद मौके पर ही बच्ची की मौत हो गई। ग्रामीणों ने घटना के बाद उक्त वाहन के फरार होने की बात कही। घटना के बाद पीड़ित परिजन सहित आक्रोशित ग्रामीण शव को फोरलेन पर रखकर वाहन को जब्त करने के साथ-साथ मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर आक्रोश व्यक्त किया। हालांकि मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस के द्वारा पीड़ित परिवार को समझाने की कोशिश की जाती रही। मगर पीड़ित परिवार मानने को तैयार नहीं थे। वहीं दूसरी ओर दुर्घटना के मद्देनजर बीडीओ अमित आनंद एवं सीओ संजीव कुमार मौके पर पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिजनों से बातचीत किया। जिसके बाद मुआवजे के तौर पर मुख्यमंत्री पारिवारिक लाभ योजना के तहत 20 हजार रुपये का चेक सौंपा। इस बावत सीओ ने बताया कि आगे की कारवाई शुरू कर दिया गया है। जहां पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट सहित अन्य दस्तावेज आने के बाद योजना की राशि का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

