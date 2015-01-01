पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:बाजार आए राजमिस्त्री की मोटरसाइिकल की चोरी

फारबिसगंज3 घंटे पहले
शहर के फुलवड़िया हाट के समीप दिनदहाड़े अज्ञात चोरों ने राजमिस्त्री की बाइक की चोरी की घटना को अंजाम देने में सफल रहे। पीड़ित राजमिस्त्री काम करने के बाद जूता की खरीदारी करने के लिए आये थे। पीड़ित व्यक्ति का नाम कुद्दुस अंसारी पिता बताया गया है जो नरपतगंज थाना क्षेत्र के रेवाही पंचायत अंतर्गत सिंगराही वार्ड संख्या एक का निवासी है। मामले को लेकर पीड़ित राजमिस्त्री द्वारा फारबिसगंज थाना में आवेदन दिया गया है। जिसमे उन्होंने चोरी गई बाइक संख्या बीआर 38 ई/7285 अपने पिता के नाम से खरीदे जाने की बात कही है। उन्होंने अज्ञात चोरों पर शिकायत की है। मामले की पुष्टि थानाध्यक्ष ने किया है।

