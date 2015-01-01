पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:दवा दुकान का फाटक तोड़ पच्चीस हजार नगदी की चोरी

फारबिसगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • मेसर्स जगदंबा मेडिकल हॉल में चोरों ने दिया अंजाम

शहर के अस्पताल रोड स्थित एक दवा दुकान का फाटक तोड़कर अज्ञात चोरों द्वारा तकरीबन 25 हजार रुपये की चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। उक्त चोरी की वारदात बीती रात अस्पताल रोड, नप कार्यालय के समीप मेसर्स जगदंबा मेडिकल हॉल में घटी है। जहां चोरी की घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया है। घटना के संबंध में पीड़ित दवा व्यवसायी जीतेन्द्र कुमार द्वारा थाना में आवेदन दिया गया है। इस बावत उन्होंने कहा है कि बीते रविवार की देर रात अज्ञात चोरों द्वारा दुकान के नीचे बेसमेंट फ्लोर के गेट का ताला तोड़कर फर्स्ट फ्लोर में प्रवेश करते हुए दुकान का पीछे साइड का फाटक तोड़कर दुकान के अंदर प्रवेश किया। जिसके बाद कैश काउंटर में रखे तकरीबन पच्चीस हजार रुपये की चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। पीड़ित ने चोर का कारनामा सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद होने की जानकारी देते हुए प्रतिष्ठान के कैश काउंटर तोड़े नही जाने बल्कि खोलकर रुपये चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिये जाने की बात कही। साथ ही दुकान का पीछे वाला फाटक का छिटकनी भी खुला रहने की जानकारी दिया है। मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए थानाध्यक्ष एनके यादवेंदु ने मामले की जांच शुरू करने की बात कही।

