त्योहार:महिलाओं ने खरीदी चूड़ी-लहठी, ‌‌150 से 500 रुपए तक बिके

फारबिसगंज4 घंटे पहले
चूड़ी व लहठी की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं।
  • छठ पर्व पर महिलाओं में नए कपड़े के अलावा चूड़ी-लहठी पहने की प्राचीन परंपरा

छठ पर महिलाओं द्वारा नये कपड़े के अलावा नये चूड़ी-लहठी पहने की प्राचीन परंपरा रही है। जिसको लेकर गुरुवार को फारबिसगंज के चुड़ी बाजार में महिलाओं की भाड़ी भीड़ देखी गयी। जहां कई छठव्रती दुकान में ही चूड़ी पहन ली तो कइयों ने चूड़ी को पैक करवा घर ले गयी। स्थानीय बाजार में 150 से 500 रुपये प्रति सेट के दर पर लहठी की बिक्री की जा रही है। खरीदारी करते मंजू देवी कहती है कि छठ पर नया लहठी धारण करना शुभ माना जाता है। नव विवाहिताओं द्वारा पति के नाम वाले खास लहठी का आर्डर देकर बनवाया है। इधर पर्व को लेकर घाटों की सफाई में जुटे लोग छठ पूजा को लेकर स्थानीय तालाब व घाट की साफ-सफाई में व्रतियों के परिजन मुस्तैदी के साथ जुटे नजर आये जहां दोपहर तक सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गयी है।

आधुनिकता हावी गेहूं पिसाने के लिए जांता की जगह आटा चक्की पर श्रद्धालुओं की उमड़ी भीड़

फारबिसगंज | छठ पर्व में प्रसाद निर्माण सामग्री पर भी आधुनिकता रहा हावी। जहां जांता की जगह गेहूं पिसाने के लिए शुक्रवार को शहर के आटा चक्की पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। मिट्टी के चूल्हों की जगह अब लोहे व गैस चूल्हों का प्रयोग किया गया। लेकिन पवित्रता का ध्यान जरूर पहले की तरह है। जहां आटा चक्की संचालकों ने भी पर्व को लेकर रविवार को साफ-सफाई की। इसके बाद सिर्फ पर्व के गेहूं पिसाई का बोर्ड टांग दिया। चक्की संचालक ने बताया कि इस पर्व में पवित्रता बहुत जरूरी है। इसी वजह से खरना के दिन सिर्फ पर्व के गेहूं की ही पिसाई की। मिट्टी की चूल्हे की जगह लोहे के चूल्हे व गैस के नए चूल्हों का प्रयोग करने लगे हैं। पहले छठ व्रती महिलाएं पूजा के एक सप्ताह पूर्व से ही छठी मैया के भक्ति गीत गाकर मिट्टी का चूल्हा बनाती थी। इस चूल्हे का उपयोग पूजा के पकवान बनाने में किया जाता था। अब इनकी जगह गैस चूल्हा लेने लगे हैं। पकवान बनाने के लिये पहले कुएं के पानी का इस्तेमाल किया जाता था। अब चापाकल के पानी से भी पकवान बनाया जा रहा है।

